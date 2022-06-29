All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Long summer days mean we all want to stay outside a little longer – and these bistro sets will inspire you to have an alfresco breakfast, lunch and dinner.
One of my favourite things about this time of the year is the long summer days and nights spent outside.
Whether it’s a late-night barbecue with friends or alfresco afternoon drinks with family, summer often means more time in our gardens and balconies – and a cute bistro set definitely adds to the atmosphere.
The chair and table sets help create the perfect environment for having a cup of coffee with a friend or significant other while lazing in the sun – and we’ve found nine bistro sets that are on my wishlist right now.
Laura James Hebe string bistro set
This bistro set is perfect for those slightly smaller outdoor spaces and comes with two stylish string chairs and a glass-topped table in a fun mint-green hue.
Primrose lime metal bistro set
Enjoy a cup of coffee while taking in the sun with this cool lime-green bistro set, which is designed for any sized space. The table and the chairs are foldable for easy storage, making it perfect to bring out every summer.
Beliani steel garden bistro set
Inject some colour into your garden decor with this coral-red bistro set, which includes two chairs paired with a functional bistro table. This charming set is perfect for creating that spot in your backyard or balcony where you can relax, enjoy your cuppa and catch some rays.
JD Williams Palma bistro dining set
Take in the sun rays with this pretty bistro set, which is sure to liven up your garden or balcony.
Habitat Java two-seater metal bistro set
Enjoy a slice of piazza life with this rattan bistro set and add some Mediterranean glamour to your back garden.
John Lewis & Partners Camden garden bistro table and chairs set
Give your outdoor living area an update with this foldable bistro set, which is made from powder-coated steel and is weather-resistant for use all year round.
Shop John Lewis & Partners Camden garden bistro table & chairs set, £95
BtFy two-seater ivory rattan garden bistro set
Rattan and summer really go hand in hand, making this garden bistro set the perfect option for alfresco living this summer.
Shop BtFy 2 seater ivory rattan garden bistro set at Vonhaus, £149.99
Dunelm Churchgate two-seater ivory metal bistro set
Featuring a beautiful, classic design, this Churchgate bistro set comes with two foldable chairs and a table.
Alice’s Garden set of two chairs with table
Combining woven resin fibres, wood and steel, this garden set is a chic design that is perfect for minimalist lovers.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Homeware
M&S’s summer living collection is designed for sunny days in the garden
Life
Throw the perfect picnic with these 17 stylish accessories from indie brands
Homeware
6 accessories to get your outdoor space ready for garden parties
Home and interiors
Habitat’s new homewares range is perfect for those wishing summer was already here