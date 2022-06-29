bistro sets collage

9 bistro sets that will help create the perfect garden set-up this summer

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Long summer days mean we all want to stay outside a little longer  and these bistro sets will inspire you to have an alfresco breakfast, lunch and dinner. 

One of my favourite things about this time of the year is the long summer days and nights spent outside.

Whether it’s a late-night barbecue with friends or alfresco afternoon drinks with family, summer often means more time in our gardens and balconies – and a cute bistro set definitely adds to the atmosphere.

The chair and table sets help create the perfect environment for having a cup of coffee with a friend or significant other while lazing in the sun – and we’ve found nine bistro sets that are on my wishlist right now.

You may also like

9 ribbed glasses, tumblers and tealight holders perfect for alfresco dining and drinking this spring

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair