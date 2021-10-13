All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
With so many coffee table books out there, we’ve narrowed it down to nine of the best from Black authors and artists that will be a great addition to your home.
What do your coffee table books say about you? For me, I’d like to think it says that I like variety. Whether it’s photography books dedicated to the stunning locations I’d like to visit someday or riveting essays and images celebrating African artists, I find there’s beauty in having a vast and assorted collection at your fingertips.
But with so many options to choose from, some may not know just where to start.
If you’re looking to diversify your coffee table book collection, we’ve listed nine Black coffee table books you should add to your collection, whether you’re a fashion aficionado or contemporary art enthusiast.
GLORY: Magical Visions Of Black Beauty
Paying homage to Black women of the past and present, GLORY: Magical Visions Of Black Beauty is an expansive book featuring images of Black hair and beauty along with a collection of powerful essays that are sure to empower women and girls alike.
The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion
Featuring the works of prominent young Black photographers including Tyler Mitchell and Nadine Ijewere, this hefty anthology explores “what it means to be a young Black photographer creating right now,” with an array of images that highlight the style and identity of Black youth today.
Shop The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion, £37.20
Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion
Fawn over the images of Iman, Donyale Luna and Beverly Johnson in the first-ever art book dedicated to top Black models. The defining book includes revealing essays and interviews alongside photographs of the women who shook up the fashion world.
Shop Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion, £32.55
Funk & Soul Covers
Reminisce over some of the biggest funk and soul records with this book which epitomises the legendary era of African American music and the visuals that came with it.
Kwame Brathwaite Black Is Beautiful
Kwame Brathwaite’s images were the epitome of Black freedom and expression in the 1960s – and this photography book is a visual feast for the eyes and serves as a reminder of just how beautiful Black truly is.
Young, Gifted and Black: A New Generation of Artists
Explore the works of Black artists from Bethany Collins, and Noah Davis to Cy Gavin and Allison Janae Hamilton in this expansive survey edited by Antwaun Sargent.
Shop Young, Gifted And Black: A New Generation of Artists, £41.85
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Brush up on your Basquiat knowledge with this latest offering from Taschen.
Black Britain: A Photographic History
Exploring the history of Black Britons, this book is a worthy addition to your coffee table for its striking visuals and insightful commentary professor by Paul Gilroy.
Afros: A Celebration Of Natural Hair
Afros: A Celebration Of Natural Hair is a love letter to the transformative beauty of Black hair and is a must to add to your coffee table book list.
Shop Afros: A Celebration Of Natural Hair on Abe Books, £44.57
Images: WHSmith; Urban Outfitters; Waterstones; Taschen; Blackwells, Abe Books