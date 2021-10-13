What do your coffee table books say about you? For me, I’d like to think it says that I like variety. Whether it’s photography books dedicated to the stunning locations I’d like to visit someday or riveting essays and images celebrating African artists, I find there’s beauty in having a vast and assorted collection at your fingertips.

But with so many options to choose from, some may not know just where to start.

If you’re looking to diversify your coffee table book collection, we’ve listed nine Black coffee table books you should add to your collection, whether you’re a fashion aficionado or contemporary art enthusiast.