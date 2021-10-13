A collage of coffee table books

9 Black coffee table books you should add to your collection

Posted by for Home and interiors

With so many coffee table books out there, we’ve narrowed it down to nine of the best from Black authors and artists that will be a great addition to your home.

What do your coffee table books say about you? For me, I’d like to think it says that I like variety. Whether it’s photography books dedicated to the stunning locations I’d like to visit someday or riveting essays and images celebrating African artists, I find there’s beauty in having a vast and assorted collection at your fingertips.

But with so many options to choose from, some may not know just where to start.

If you’re looking to diversify your coffee table book collection, we’ve listed nine Black coffee table books you should add to your collection, whether you’re a fashion aficionado or contemporary art enthusiast.

  • GLORY: Magical Visions Of Black Beauty

    A photo of a book called Glory
    GLORY: Magical Visions of Black Beauty

    Paying homage to Black women of the past and present, GLORY: Magical Visions Of Black Beauty is an expansive book featuring images of Black hair and beauty along with a collection of powerful essays that are sure to empower women and girls alike.

    Shop GLORY: Magical Visions Of Black Beauty, £22.31

  • The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion

    Book cover of The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion
    The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion

    Featuring the works of prominent young Black photographers including Tyler Mitchell and Nadine Ijewere, this hefty anthology explores “what it means to be a young Black photographer creating right now,” with an array of images that highlight the style and identity of Black youth today.

    Shop The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion, £37.20

  • Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion

    Book cover of Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion
    Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion

    Fawn over the images of Iman, Donyale Luna and Beverly Johnson in the first-ever art book dedicated to top Black models. The defining book includes revealing essays and interviews alongside photographs of the women who shook up the fashion world.

    Shop Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion, £32.55

  • Funk & Soul Covers

    Book cover of Funk & Soul Covers
    Funk & Soul Covers

    Reminisce over some of the biggest funk and soul records with this book which epitomises the legendary era of African American music and the visuals that came with it.

    Shop Funk & Soul Covers, £14.88

  • Kwame Brathwaite Black Is Beautiful

    A photo of Kwame Brathwaite Black Is Beautiful
    Kwame Brathwaite Black Is Beautiful

    Kwame Brathwaite’s images were the epitome of Black freedom and expression in the 1960s – and this photography book is a visual feast for the eyes and serves as a reminder of just how beautiful Black truly is.

    Shop Kwame Brathwaite Black Is Beautiful, £30.64

Images: WHSmith; Urban Outfitters; Waterstones; Taschen; Blackwells, Abe Books

