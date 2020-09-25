If you thought revamping your wardrobe for winter was fun, then consider the joy of giving your home a luxuriously cosy makeover for the colder months – it’s something we look forward to every year, at Stylist.

Most of us can’t go as far as repainting our walls in moody hues for autumn, but a few small touches here and there can make it feel like your surroundings have had a seasonal update – and dark florals are a great way to start.

While we often associate florals with springtime and pastel hues, they’ve been given a dark and romantic update for autumn, with black providing the ultimate colour backdrop for these blooms to blossom.