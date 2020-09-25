All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Give your home a seasonal refresh with our edit of dramatic floral homewares, from Anthropologie, Dunelm, Habitat, and more.
If you thought revamping your wardrobe for winter was fun, then consider the joy of giving your home a luxuriously cosy makeover for the colder months – it’s something we look forward to every year, at Stylist.
Most of us can’t go as far as repainting our walls in moody hues for autumn, but a few small touches here and there can make it feel like your surroundings have had a seasonal update – and dark florals are a great way to start.
While we often associate florals with springtime and pastel hues, they’ve been given a dark and romantic update for autumn, with black providing the ultimate colour backdrop for these blooms to blossom.
If you’re looking to incorporate some black floral-inspired designs into your decor, look no further than our edit of the 11 best home accessories to shop now.
House of Hackney x Anthropologie glass vase
This vase from House of Hackney features a subtle floral motif and will beautifully house your blooms and blossoms this autumn.
Paoletti botanist floral cushion
Inspired by exotic flowers and vines, this romantic design features florals on luxurious velvet set off by a soft tassel trim.
Ted Baker retro floral double duvet cover
Give your bed an extra dose of style with this duvet cover, which features a floral and stripe print with a matching pillowcase.
Rockett St George black floral handpainted decorative pot
Store your trinkets in this decorative box made from paper mache with a handpainted design of a vibrant floral print.
Shop Rockett St George black floral handpainted decorative pot, £15
Habitat cotton floral black & white bedding set
You can never go wrong with adding botanical touches to your boudoir – we have our eye on this one.
Typo fabric woven throw
Whether you use it as a wall tapestry, rug or blanket, this throw will add a statement to your space.
Lilian Daph Mali black recycled cotton throw
This beautiful floral-patterned throw is made of recycled cotton and has small fringes at both ends; perfect for snuggling up with on chilly autumn nights.
Dunelm Betsy black cushion
If you love vintage-inspired florals, this black cushion from Dunelm should be at the top of your wishlist.
Marimekko unikko plate
Add some pieces from Finnish designers Marimekko to your decor, starting with this chic rectangular stoneware plate which features a popular Unikko pattern designed by Maija Isola.
The Design Yard Van Gogh wallpaper
Created in collaboration with BN Walls and the Van Gogh museum. This wallpaper design is taken from Van Gogh’s painting Almond Blossom Saint-Remy-de-Provence February 1890.
Urban Outfitters black smiling daisy cushion
Find the perfect spot in your living room or bedroom for this playful tufted cushion, which features embroidered floral motifs stitched to one side.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.