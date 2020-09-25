The Design Yard Van Gogh wallpaper

11 best black floral homeware pieces to update your decor for autumn

Posted by and for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Give your home a seasonal refresh with our edit of dramatic floral homewares, from Anthropologie, Dunelm, Habitat, and more.

If you thought revamping your wardrobe for winter was fun, then consider the joy of giving your home a luxuriously cosy makeover for the colder months – it’s something we look forward to every year, at Stylist. 

Most of us can’t go as far as repainting our walls in moody hues for autumn, but a few small touches here and there can make it feel like your surroundings have had a seasonal update – and dark florals are a great way to start.

While we often associate florals with springtime and pastel hues, they’ve been given a dark and romantic update for autumn, with black providing the ultimate colour backdrop for these blooms to blossom.

If you’re looking to incorporate some black floral-inspired designs into your decor, look no further than our edit of the 11 best home accessories to shop now.

You may also like

11 fringed home accessories to give your interior a stylish upgrade

  • The Design Yard Van Gogh wallpaper

    The Design Yard Van Gogh wallpaper
    Dark florals: The Design Yard Van Gogh wallpaper

    Created in collaboration with BN Walls and the Van Gogh museum. This wallpaper design is taken from Van Gogh’s painting Almond Blossom Saint-Remy-de-Provence February 1890.

    Shop The Design Yard Van Gogh wallpaper, £45

    BUY NOW

  • Urban Outfitters black smiling daisy cushion

    Urban Outfitters black smiling daisy cushion
    Dark florals: Urban Outfitters black smiling daisy cushion

    Find the perfect spot in your living room or bedroom for this playful tufted cushion, which features embroidered floral motifs stitched to one side. 

    Shop Urban Outfitters black smiling daisy cushion, £39

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.