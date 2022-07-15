Looking up and seeing clear blue skies is a feeling like no other.

In a world where we spend so much time staring at screens, a quick glance up can instil a sense of peace and ease that can’t be easily achieved anywhere else – and we want to be able to feel that way in our homes.

Now, there are many home accessories that can help aid relaxation, from aroma lamps to weighted blankets. But these 11 sky-blue cloud-inspired homeware buys are combining this with a little dose of nature and are sure to help keep you rest and restored.