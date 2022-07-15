All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From cloud-print mugs to cloud-shaped rugs, these homeware buys are perfect for creating a cool and relaxing environment at home.
Looking up and seeing clear blue skies is a feeling like no other.
In a world where we spend so much time staring at screens, a quick glance up can instil a sense of peace and ease that can’t be easily achieved anywhere else – and we want to be able to feel that way in our homes.
Now, there are many home accessories that can help aid relaxation, from aroma lamps to weighted blankets. But these 11 sky-blue cloud-inspired homeware buys are combining this with a little dose of nature and are sure to help keep you rest and restored.
Ajouter Store cloud blue irregular mug and saucer set
Spend your mornings sipping from this Anneli cloud mug and saucer set, which comes in a blue ceramic design.
Dunelm supersoft faux fur quad rug
Add a cosy touch to your room with this super-soft rug that comes in a range of shades and is perfect for sinking your feet into.
Paulette & Marguerite cloud luminaire
This bright cloud will illuminate your bedroom while floating like a cloud in the sky.
West Elm clouded agate coasters (set of four)
Crystal lovers will appreciate these clouded agate coasters – a one-of-a-kind way to subtly decorate your coffee table or desks.
Amara cloud mirror – brass
Expertly crafted from aluminium, this mini cloud mirror is a charming design and will add a dreamy feel to a room.
Graham & Green aurora white feather wall light
This feather wall light will emit a warm glow to help create a peaceful ambience and elegant flair to your interiors.
H&M Home patterned single duvet cover set
Dive into bed and this duvet cover, which features a watercolour-inspired design.
Rice light-blue cloud melamine plate
These fun side plates will be the ultimate statement piece for any tablescape and are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.
LNH edit cloud plate, set of four
Cake will taste even better from these beautiful plates, which are hand-painted with a different cloud and finished with a touch of gold.
Print Works chess
Chess fans – this set is for you.
The design features a stunning cloud design and the box is made of high-quality art paper with a printed cloud formation and a foil stamp in navy and white.
