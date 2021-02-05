Millennial pink has had its moment in the sun, and right now, it’s all about blush tones. From petal pinks to muted mauves, we’re in love with these calming shades, especially when they’re covering on-trend home accessories.

Whether it’s a pared-back pastel cushion or a rose-tinted mug, there are lots of ways to give your home a slight flush and get ready for spring with blush pink decor.