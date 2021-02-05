All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Give your home a rosy glow with the best blush-pink home accessories this season.
Millennial pink has had its moment in the sun, and right now, it’s all about blush tones. From petal pinks to muted mauves, we’re in love with these calming shades, especially when they’re covering on-trend home accessories.
Whether it’s a pared-back pastel cushion or a rose-tinted mug, there are lots of ways to give your home a slight flush and get ready for spring with blush pink decor.
Here, we’ve picked our favourite blush pink pieces from independent makers and big brands to update your place for the season. Happy shopping!
The Trouvailles bubble candle holder
House your tealight in this blush pink candle holder, which features a stack of glass bubbles and will look great on your mantelpiece.
BTFY teddy pink accent chair
Settle down into this comfy pink teddy bear chair after a long day at work. Set on modern gold legs, this chair will add a splash of subtle colour snd style to your space and will be a great finishing touch to a bedroom, living room and beyond.
Far & Away small plates (4-piece set)
Made of premium Portuguese stoneware, these plates come in a set of four and are the perfect addition to your minimalist kitchenware.
So'home linen look thermal blackout eyelet curtains
These blackout eyelet curtains will keep your room dark even in bright sunlight, bringing together both style and functionality.
Shop So’home linen look thermal blackout eyelet curtains, £45
Desenio pink moon phase poster
Bring some art to your walls with this graphic illustration of the phases of the moon in pink, set against a light beige background with a patchy structure.
Made Burley cushion
This lightweight and cosy cushion will add warmth and comfort to your space, making it the perfect accessory to your decor.
Habitat chenille throw
Soft and super smooth, this Habitat pink chenille blanket is irresistibly snuggly and will add extra layers to your bedroom decor.
Pro Cook Stockholm pink stoneware mug
Inspired by Scandinavian style, this pink stoneware mug is durable, stylish and will be a worthy addition to your kitchen cupboard.
Yiwi face trinket dish
Place your jewellery in this adorable trinket dish, which features an abstract face mould in a matte finish.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.
