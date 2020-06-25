Bohemian decor style focuses on earthy tones, natural materials and plenty of references to Mother Nature – from leafy patterns to sunshine hues – making it the trend of the heatwave.

This aesthetic reminds us of paradisiac places like the beaches of Bali and Australia, which we love the idea of incorporating into our city lives. Plus, most boho home accessories draw on a mix of textures and materials, which makes for an eye catching interior design concept.

Here we’ve focused on boho home accessories specifically for the bedroom, including pieces like rugs, throws and cushions, so that you can create a natural haven just for you.