Boho home accessories to transform your bedroom into a beachy, natural haven.
Bohemian decor style focuses on earthy tones, natural materials and plenty of references to Mother Nature – from leafy patterns to sunshine hues – making it the trend of the heatwave.
This aesthetic reminds us of paradisiac places like the beaches of Bali and Australia, which we love the idea of incorporating into our city lives. Plus, most boho home accessories draw on a mix of textures and materials, which makes for an eye catching interior design concept.
Here we’ve focused on boho home accessories specifically for the bedroom, including pieces like rugs, throws and cushions, so that you can create a natural haven just for you.
Palm leaf and bamboo wall decoration
This small, textured wall hanging is the perfect statement piece for a bare wall.
It’s crafted from natural and organic materials including palm leaves, bamboo shoots and jute string.
Shop palm leaf and bamboo wall decoration at Rose & Grey, £25
Grand prism turquoise basket
Handcrafted in the small village of Ngaye Mkeke in the north of Senegal, this woven basket is both a practical storage solution and a beautiful statement piece.
Each basket has been made one of a kind and so will differ slightly.
Rattan mirror
What would a boho round-up be without its fair share of rattan?
We love that this mirror encompasses both a modern edge and natural feel.
Leaning In art print
The warm, earthy tones in this art print by Kenesha Need are wonderfully relaxing.
Plus, its nod towards the strength of female friendship makes us feel all warm inside.
Shop Leaning In art print by Kenesha Sneed at Tactile Matter, £36
Echo planter
This simplistic planter is made from sustainable cork sourced from Portugal and gets eco points for being biodegradable and recyclable.
It comes in both a large grain and smaller grain, so the texture of your pot’s exterior will differ depending on your choice.
Luminosa Pillow
This pillow’s design offers a modern, boho twist on an age-old inspiration: the moon.
It gets a particularly big thumbs up for the tasseled edges.
Shop Luminosa Pillow by Justina Blakeney® X Loloi at Jungalow, £103
Anne bowl
This colourful bowl has been handwoven in Senegal using a type of grass called ‘ndiorokh’ and long strips of coloured plastic.
It’s extremely sturdy and would make a day-brightening fruit bowl, bread bin or storage solution.
Rattan egg chair
Egg chairs are set to be one of the coolest interior trends for the summer, but you can really make the look yours by having one in your bedroom.
Imagine this beauty in the corner of your room, next to a stack of books ready for you to swing back and relax.
Cloud grey pom-pom blanket
This throw was sourced and handmade in Marrakech, crafted from 100% cotton by local weavers.
It comes in a delicate grey hue and is very soft, perfect for draping across your bed.
Bohemian jute rug
This pretty and practical rug has been inspired by both Scandi and boho style.
The intricate pattern and flower shapes have been woven using 100% natural jute.
Terracotta face plant pot
Terracotta hues are a huge trend for 2020, as are vases bearing resemblance to the body, so these vases are a must-buy.
Opt for either the large or smaller version and display with a handful of pampas grass resting inside.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.