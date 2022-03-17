All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Add a boho feel to your space with these home accessories from Urban Outfitters, HK Living, Made and more.
Bohemian decor has been a mainstay in interiors for years.
The trend, which focuses on earthy tones and natural materials, continues to appear across Pinterest boards and Instagram feeds – with a selection of homeware buys ranging from rattan mirrors to velvet cushions – and shows no sign of stopping.
If you’re looking to get your boho decor fix, we’ve selected 11 pieces that will do just the job, from tufted duvets to wicker mirrors.
Made sagres pendant lamp shade
Add some retro flavour to your home with this pendant lampshade from Made, which comes in a natural cane design with black edging.
Oliver Bonas textured square pouffe
Whether you want to use this as a comfy footrest or a decorative feature in your room, this handmade textured square pouffe will both look great and add the boho feel you want.
Abigail Ahern Massin vase large
House your plants in these ceramic vessels, which have been crafted to emulate wood. They’ll be a stunning addition to your table.
Anthropologie penny rattan placemat
Amp up your meals with this flower-inspired placemat, which is crafted from rattan.
Urban Outfitters Malorie wicker wall mirror
Wavy mirrors continue to be a big decor trend for 2022 – and this wicker wall mirror which features woven rattan is sure to add some boho-inspired style to your space.
La Redoute Interieurs Fatouh fringed Berber-style rug
A good rug can instantly transform your space and this ecru Berber-style rug will add a contemporary feel to your boho interiors.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Fatouh fringed Berber style rug, £95
HK Living Sirius dessert bowls – set of 4
Serving dessert just got better with these HK Living 70s ceramics dessert bowls, which come in four different colours in a handmade finish. The set is packed in an iconic black 70s ceramics gift box.
Graham & Green large mustard velvet boho cushion
Prints! Colour! Embroidery! This Graham & Green velvet cushion has it all in abundance.
Shop Graham & Green large mustard velvet boho cushion at UFurnish, £67
We Are Nomads oat glaze ceramic candlesticks – set of 2
House your tapered candles in these glazed ceramic candlesticks to add a minimalistic and rustic feel to your interiors.
Shop We Are Nomads set of 2 oat glaze ceramic candlesticks, £24.00
Linen House haze tufted duvet cover set maple
Roll around in this tufted duvet cover set, which is made of tufted cotton chenille and comes in a warm-toned maple hue.
Shop Linen House haze tufted duvet cover set maple at Furn, £74
Lucy Home Designs bohemian tablecloth
Comfort and style combine with this tablecloth, which includes a fringed design and stitched edges that add a beautiful yet classic style of sophistication and elegance.
