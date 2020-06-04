Not only do we love creating our own book nook with a big comfy chair and sticking our nose in the pages of wonderful story, just having a bookcase full of tomes makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Because books aren’t just enriching for our minds, they make a beautiful addition to our surroundings, too. Whether a coffee table book laid out for its beautiful cover or a bookcase crammed full of must-reads, for those who love them, books are an essential part of decorating because they reflect who we are.

So, if you’ve been stocking up on books and have found somewhere to proudly show them off, you’ll probably want to create an aesthetic that does them proud.

There’s loads of inspiration on Instagram and Pinterest for bookcase decor, but here we’re gathered some of our favourite examples along with homeware accessories you can shop to use as styling tools.