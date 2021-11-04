brass homeware vases planters bowls mirror

Bring on the brass: 11 homeware buys that will be a bold addition to any room

Posted by for Home and interiors

Known for its strength and style, brass is the ultimate go-to material and will look great in any space.

When I think of brass, strength and luxury come to mind. It’s a material that automatically evokes a sense of style and can be a great way to draw attention to different facets of your home, whether it’s brass hinges and taps to statement lighting and vases.

If you’re looking to inject your home with a little brass action, look no further than our list of must-have buys from planters to sculptures

  • Hector table lamp

    Hector table lamp
    Hector table lamp

    Bedside reading just got chicer thanks to this sleek hector table lamp. With a dome-shaped shade that can be adjusted in multiple directions, you can cast light exactly where you need it.

    Shop Hector table lamp at John Lewis, £52

  • Gallery direct capulin brass planter

    Gallery direct capulin brass planter
    Gallery direct capulin brass planter

    Plant-lovers are sure to want this capulin brass planter, made from iron in a brass finish. With a unique stippled texture around the main body and a smooth, rounded bottom in a deep rich colour, this is the perfect container for your favourite plants and looks particularly good with greenery. 

    Shop Gallery direct capulin brass planter at Olivia’s, £34

  • Balzac side table

    Balzac side table
    Balzac side table

    You’ll be thanking the interior gods after adding this stand-out table to your furniture, thanks to its striking hammered aluminium and an antique brass finish.

    Shop Balzac side table at Atkin and Thyme, £119

  • Lama offering bowls

    Lama offering bowls
    Lama offering bowls

    Made from thin beaten brass, these six offering bowls nest snugly inside one another. Arrange in a cluster for an interesting centrepiece on a coffee table, or display individually alongside a dresser or console.

    Shop Lama offering bowls at Oka, £195

  • Cicero small lamp shade in antique

    Cicero small lamp shade in antique
    Cicero small lamp shade in antique

    Give your living room a decadent look and feel with this Perch and Parrow lampshade, thanks to its imposing aesthetic and glamorous design. 

    Shop Cicero small lamp shade in antique at Perch and Parrow, £70

  • Ferm Living Sculptural Object

    FERM LIVING Sculptural Object
    FERM LIVING Sculptural Object

    This sculpture from jewellery designer Helena Rohner is inspired by nature and is initially shaped by hand before being cast in solid brass or stainless steel. Use as a contemporary paperweight or standalone decoration to add a sense of natural beauty to any room.

    Shop Ferm Living Sculptural Object at Amara, £99

  • Okota wall clock

    Okota wall hung clock
    Okota wall hung clock

    Elegant and understated, this brass Okoto wall-hung clock is the perfect accessory to add style to any wall.

    Shop Okota wall clock at Nkuku, £60

Images: courtesy of brands

