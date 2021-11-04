All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Known for its strength and style, brass is the ultimate go-to material and will look great in any space.
When I think of brass, strength and luxury come to mind. It’s a material that automatically evokes a sense of style and can be a great way to draw attention to different facets of your home, whether it’s brass hinges and taps to statement lighting and vases.
If you’re looking to inject your home with a little brass action, look no further than our list of must-have buys from planters to sculptures.
Bottle grinder spice mill
Who said spice mills have to be boring? These functional and decorative mills will add a bold addition to your kitchen and will stand out for their ornamental details even when not in use.
Atsu brass hanging planter
Hang your plants in style with these Atsu planters, which make for a striking backdrop against green foliage.
Zuiver snow brushed coffee table
Update your home with this coffee table which comes in brass and will definitely elevate your interiors in a matter of minutes.
Cox and Cox brass deco mirror
Take yourself back in time with this art deco-inspired mirror in a striking gold finish that is sure to bring a touch of 1920s style to your living space.
Hector table lamp
Bedside reading just got chicer thanks to this sleek hector table lamp. With a dome-shaped shade that can be adjusted in multiple directions, you can cast light exactly where you need it.
Gallery direct capulin brass planter
Plant-lovers are sure to want this capulin brass planter, made from iron in a brass finish. With a unique stippled texture around the main body and a smooth, rounded bottom in a deep rich colour, this is the perfect container for your favourite plants and looks particularly good with greenery.
Balzac side table
You’ll be thanking the interior gods after adding this stand-out table to your furniture, thanks to its striking hammered aluminium and an antique brass finish.
Lama offering bowls
Made from thin beaten brass, these six offering bowls nest snugly inside one another. Arrange in a cluster for an interesting centrepiece on a coffee table, or display individually alongside a dresser or console.
Cicero small lamp shade in antique
Give your living room a decadent look and feel with this Perch and Parrow lampshade, thanks to its imposing aesthetic and glamorous design.
Shop Cicero small lamp shade in antique at Perch and Parrow, £70
Ferm Living Sculptural Object
This sculpture from jewellery designer Helena Rohner is inspired by nature and is initially shaped by hand before being cast in solid brass or stainless steel. Use as a contemporary paperweight or standalone decoration to add a sense of natural beauty to any room.
Okota wall clock
Elegant and understated, this brass Okoto wall-hung clock is the perfect accessory to add style to any wall.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
9 dimpled home accessories that’ll add an extra dose of texture to your home
Home and interiors
Transform your garden into a super-cosy sanctuary with these winter-ready accessories
Home and interiors
5 decor trends set to be huge this winter, according to an interiors expert
Home and interiors
Elevate your tablescaping thanks to this female-owned homeware brand