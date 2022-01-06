All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
During these cold winter months, add some rich and inviting buttercream home accessories into your space.
I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for spring. I’m ready to feel the sun on my skin, breathe in the crisp spring air and see flowers bloom as we look to lighter days and hopefully warmer weather.
Unfortunately, we may have a while before spring truly sets in – but in the meantime, we can create the warmth we desire on the outside inside of our homes.
One way to do this is by injecting some buttercream-coloured accessories into your home. The rich and creamy hue adds lightness and warmth into a space and is the perfect colour for those looking to give their home a new year refresh.
Take a gander down the buttercream-yellow-brick road with these nine home accessories…
Hay chubby vase
Designed by Wang & Söderström for Hay, the chubby vase is both a decorative and functional piece of art for the home, serving as a vase, bookend, or decorative ornament.
We Love Linen plain bed set
Brighten up your bedroom with this bed set which includes one duvet cover and two pillowcases. The plain dye bedding set is made from a blend of soft cotton and polyester and is woven with an exceptional 144 thread count, making it perfect for those weekend lie-ins.
Bloomingville April Mug
Freshen up your kitchen or dining table with the Bloomingville April mug. Crafted from glossy, glazed cream stoneware, the natural toned mug will make a contemporary addition to a kitchenware collection.
Codu Oxford throw
This merino wool throw comes in a stunning pastel hue and is sure to keep you warm and cosy.
Hay Sowden Tin
This everyday kitchen accessory with an airtight lid is great for coffee and other dry goods and will look lovely in your space.
Swan retro 1.5L variable temperature kettle
Making your cup of tea in the morning is about to get a whole lot easier with this vintage-inspired kettle in this light cream shade.
Shop Swan retro 1.5L variable temperature kettle at Dunelm, £50
Dunelm bloom floral yellow quilted cushion
This pretty quilted cushion in a yellow colourway will light up your bedroom with a lovely floral all-over design and is super soft to the touch.
Shop Dunelm bloom floral yellow quilted cushion at UFurnish, £12
Hay Elementaire chair
With its clean, graphic design and incredible visual lightness, this chair will stand out in any minimalistic space.
H&M shower curtain
Shower in style with this simple curtain made in water-repellent polyester with embroidered holes at the top for hanging.
