collage of buttercream home accessories

Bring warmth to your home with these 9 buttercream-coloured homeware buys

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

During these cold winter months, add some rich and inviting buttercream home accessories into your space.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for spring. I’m ready to feel the sun on my skin, breathe in the crisp spring air and see flowers bloom as we look to lighter days and hopefully warmer weather.

Unfortunately, we may have a while before spring truly sets in – but in the meantime, we can create the warmth we desire on the outside inside of our homes.

One way to do this is by injecting some buttercream-coloured accessories into your home. The rich and creamy hue adds lightness and warmth into a space and is the perfect colour for those looking to give their home a new year refresh. 

Take a gander down the buttercream-yellow-brick road with these nine home accessories…

You may also like

Tangerine dream: lift your living space this winter with a playful splash of colour

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article