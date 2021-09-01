Broderie anglaise homeware

Broderie anglaise homeware is the new way of injecting cottagecore into your home

Forget everything you thought you knew: broderie anglaise is no longer just for your wardrobe. 

When it comes to crafting a cottagecore feel in your home, there are a clutch of trends that reign supreme in delivering just that.

There are ditsy florals, homespun cushioning and, of course, gingham galore. But there is also broderie anglaise, which lends a delicate and dainty cottage-y feel to a home, too.

The needlework technique weaves together features of both embroidery and needle lace that are dated back to 19th century England. And the pattern has been interpreted into all manner of furnishings, from cushions to bedding, all of which promise to elevate your home to a cottagecore-inspired haven.

But if a touch of broderie anglaise still isn’t quite enough cottagecore for you, then throw some florals and gingham to the mix and just watch your kitschy space come to life. 

