When it comes to crafting a cottagecore feel in your home, there are a clutch of trends that reign supreme in delivering just that.

There are ditsy florals, homespun cushioning and, of course, gingham galore. But there is also broderie anglaise, which lends a delicate and dainty cottage-y feel to a home, too.

The needlework technique weaves together features of both embroidery and needle lace that are dated back to 19th century England. And the pattern has been interpreted into all manner of furnishings, from cushions to bedding, all of which promise to elevate your home to a cottagecore-inspired haven.