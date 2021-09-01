All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget everything you thought you knew: broderie anglaise is no longer just for your wardrobe.
When it comes to crafting a cottagecore feel in your home, there are a clutch of trends that reign supreme in delivering just that.
There are ditsy florals, homespun cushioning and, of course, gingham galore. But there is also broderie anglaise, which lends a delicate and dainty cottage-y feel to a home, too.
The needlework technique weaves together features of both embroidery and needle lace that are dated back to 19th century England. And the pattern has been interpreted into all manner of furnishings, from cushions to bedding, all of which promise to elevate your home to a cottagecore-inspired haven.
But if a touch of broderie anglaise still isn’t quite enough cottagecore for you, then throw some florals and gingham to the mix and just watch your kitschy space come to life.
Scotts of Stow broderie anglaise duvet set
Nothing beats the feeling of fresh bedding, but even better than that is broderie anglaise bedding that’s as pretty as it is practical.
The French Bedroom Company French blue broderie anglaise cushion
To add a touch of texture to a collection of cushions, inject a healthy dose of broderie anglaise.
Shop The French Bedroom Company French blue broderie anglaise cushion, £38
Vintage broderie anglaise table centre mat
A sweet and stylish addition to a tablescape is a broderie anglaise table mat, which is dainty and pretty.
Shop Vintage broderie anglaise table centre mat at Etsy, £25
Broderie anglaise bag
Perfect for DIY gifts, these pretty handmade broderie anglaise bags are cute, kitschy and oh-so cottagecore.
Shop broderie anglaise bag at Scrappykatz Craft Barn, from £1.25
Homescapes 100% cotton broderie anglaise bath sheet
Why settle for a bog-standard run-of-the-mill towel, when you can have one lined with broderie anglaise detailing?
Shop Homescapes 100% cotton broderie anglaise bath sheet, £12.99
Home & Story broderie cushion
Covered in broderie anglaise, this cotton cushion is sure to add a splash of something special to a home.
Marks & Spencer cotton broderie anglaise bedding set
This 100% cotton broderie anglaise bedspread is among the crispest and most comfy-looking we’ve ever seen.
Shop Marks & Spencer cotton broderie anglaise bedding set, from £69
Images: courtesy of brands.