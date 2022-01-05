There’s something about bubbles that can instantly make us feel relaxed. Whether it’s listening to the sound of them (the sound of bubbles is particularly popular among ASMR lovers) to watching them float slowly around us before vanishing into thin air – they can easily take our attention away from whatever we were doing and make us transfixed on the circular water bubbles that we see around us.

With the world seemingly becoming more stressful and lots of uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, the desire for peace, relaxation and distractions are at an all-time high – and the need for a relaxing bubble bath, a glass of bubbly champagne or even bubble-inspired decor could be just what we need to to get us feeling right.