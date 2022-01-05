With all the uncertainty in the world, many of us want to feel as relaxed as possible when we’re at home – and bubble-inspired decor might be the relaxing decor trend to try.
There’s something about bubbles that can instantly make us feel relaxed. Whether it’s listening to the sound of them (the sound of bubbles is particularly popular among ASMR lovers) to watching them float slowly around us before vanishing into thin air – they can easily take our attention away from whatever we were doing and make us transfixed on the circular water bubbles that we see around us.
With the world seemingly becoming more stressful and lots of uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, the desire for peace, relaxation and distractions are at an all-time high – and the need for a relaxing bubble bath, a glass of bubbly champagne or even bubble-inspired decor could be just what we need to to get us feeling right.
Whether it’s bubble-shaped vases or bubble-designed mugs, these home accessories are innovative and equally comforting – and we’ve found 10 that might be worth adding to your interiors wishlist.
Sweetpea and Willow bubble mirror
Stylish and contemporary, this bubble mirror is sure to draw the eye wherever you choose to hang it.
Gracie gift shop beautiful bubble vase
These stunning bubble design vases come in a variety of colours and sizes to suit any flower display and will make a gorgeous addition to any home.
pols potten Bubbles and Bottles
If you’re looking to add a colourful touch to your home, these bubbles and bottles from pols potten will do just the trick.
Ideal for contemporary homes, these lovely multicoloured glass bottles feature rounded bottle stoppers in an assortment of colours and will add artistic charm to your space.
H&M Home large bubbled plant pot
Minimalism doesn’t have to be boring – and this plant pot in glazed, bubbled stoneware is perfect for neutral decor lovers who want to add an element of texture to their home.
Perch and Parrow Markay bubble candle holder
From the intricate detail of the bubble blown glass to the sleek rounded iron base, the Markay bubble candle holder is nothing less than perfection.
Shop Perch and Parrow Markay bubble candle holder at UFurnish, £36
Made in Design bubble small hook
Hang your items from these cool colourful hooks which come in a stained glass bubble design.
Mateus bubble mug
This charming mug from the Swedish brand Mateus is a wonderful way to enjoy coffee, tea or steaming hot chocolate, thanks to its soft pink hue and bubble pattern.
Furniture Village bubble table lamp
The bubble smoke table lamp is cool and contemporary thanks to its eight smoked-glass ball shades, metal stem and sleek chrome base finish.
Mateus bubbles plate
Set the table in style with this stunning ceramic bubble plate from Mateus.
Dunelm small bubble glass green storage jar
Boasting a charming bubble design with a fashionable matt gold lid, this jar beautifies your bathroom and is perfect for storing cotton balls, cotton swabs, bobbles and more.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
