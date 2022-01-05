a collage of bubble inspired home accessories

10 bubble-inspired home accessories to add a vibrant and soothing touch to your home

With all the uncertainty in the world, many of us want to feel as relaxed as possible when we’re at home – and bubble-inspired decor might be the relaxing decor trend to try.

There’s something about bubbles that can instantly make us feel relaxed. Whether it’s listening to the sound of them (the sound of bubbles is particularly popular among ASMR lovers) to watching them float slowly around us before vanishing into thin air – they can easily take our attention away from whatever we were doing and make us transfixed on the circular water bubbles that we see around us.

With the world seemingly becoming more stressful and lots of uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, the desire for peace, relaxation and distractions are at an all-time high – and the need for a relaxing bubble bath, a glass of bubbly champagne or even bubble-inspired decor could be just what we need to to get us feeling right.

Whether it’s bubble-shaped vases or bubble-designed mugs, these home accessories are innovative and equally comforting – and we’ve found 10 that might be worth adding to your interiors wishlist.

