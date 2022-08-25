It’s officially that time of the year when the evenings are starting to get darker a little quicker.

After a long summer filled with hot days and beaming sun rays, we’re beginning to mark a change in season – and with darker nights coming in quick and fast, finding ways to brighten our space is key.

One way to do so is to invest in a good lamp – and we recommend trying these unique bulb lamps.

Ditch traditional lampshades in favour of these industrial bulb designs from Ikea, Dunelm and more - you won’t regret it.