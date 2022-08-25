All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you’re looking to upgrade your lamp collection, try one of these bulb designs from Ikea, Dunelm and more.
It’s officially that time of the year when the evenings are starting to get darker a little quicker.
After a long summer filled with hot days and beaming sun rays, we’re beginning to mark a change in season – and with darker nights coming in quick and fast, finding ways to brighten our space is key.
One way to do so is to invest in a good lamp – and we recommend trying these unique bulb lamps.
Ditch traditional lampshades in favour of these industrial bulb designs from Ikea, Dunelm and more - you won’t regret it.
Steepletone UK LED text light bulbs and desk lamp
We can all appreciate a good slogan item – and this ‘Love’ LED bulb lamp is a good way to incorporate it into your decor.
Shop Steepletone UK led text light bulbs and desk lamp at The Drop, £64.99
Tala knuckle table lamp
Black-painted solid oak is combined with a muted gunmetal grey base to create this dark and distinctive table lamp from Tala.
Williston Forge Nadeau 10cm table lamp
This stunning table lamp – with its modern colourway and stylish look and feel– will look beautiful in any room of the house.
Shop Williston Forge Nadeau 10cm table lamp base at Wayfair, £13.99
Oliver Bonas Eva pink concrete and gold foil desk lamp
Formed from smooth concrete in light pink with metallic gold foiling, this Oliver Bonas exudes style.
Shop Oliver Bonas Eva pink concrete & gold foil desk & table lamp, £39.50
Cult Furniture Hadwin table lamp
Add a touch of retro flavour to your bedside table and home office with this eye-catching glass table lamp, which is complemented with a three-legged black metal stand.
Lampsy Josefine table lamp
This Josefine table lamp from Lampsy will add an industrial feel to your decor with its innovative and playful design.
Sklum ceramic table lamp
With an eclectic style, this table lamp presents a simple but original design with a circular base made of ceramic.
Ikea Lerskiffer/Lunnom table lamp
This small table lamp features a base in terrazzo-patterned concrete topped with a decorative LED bulb that spreads a warm light through its globe in tinted clear glass.
Dunelm Dayo table lamp
This stunning table lamp will look beautiful in any room, thanks to its modern colourway and stylish look and feel.
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
