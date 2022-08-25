bulb lamps collage

9 stylish bulb lamps to light up your space this autumn

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

If you’re looking to upgrade your lamp collection, try one of these bulb designs from Ikea, Dunelm and more.

It’s officially that time of the year when the evenings are starting to get darker a little quicker.

After a long summer filled with hot days and beaming sun rays, we’re beginning to mark a change in season – and with darker nights coming in quick and fast, finding ways to brighten our space is key.

One way to do so is to invest in a good lamp – and we recommend trying these unique bulb lamps.

Ditch traditional lampshades in favour of these industrial bulb designs from Ikea, Dunelm and more - you won’t regret it.

You may also like

9 origami-inspired homeware buys that will add some dimension to your space

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair