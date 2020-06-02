Buy Charlie Mackesy’s exclusive Stylist cover and help support women in need

Your wish is our command: as of today, Stylist and Charlie have made the print available for purchase for a limited time, with £10 of the £70 price tag being donated to Women for Women International, Stylist’s charity partner that helps women survivors of war to rebuild their lives.

Whether it’s for yourself or for a friend or family member who you can’t wait to hug in person once social distancing is relaxed, one thing’s for sure: we’ll never take hugging for granted again.

Stylist’s editor-at-large Alix Walker says: “We’ve long been fans of Charlie Macksey’s powerful and emotive illustrations and knew he’d be the perfect choice to illustrate our cover feature on why we’re all missing human touch so much. We were delighted when he said yes. The result is a moment in time captured, that is both poignant and hopeful, and that we think our readers will want to remember as much as we do.”

