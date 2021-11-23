All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Cabincore is a celebration of rustic, rural life – and these home accessories will transform your city home into a cabin-like paradise.
Our homes can often be a form of escapism from the outside world. It’s here that we can shut out the stresses of work, relationships and more to relax and get away from the day to day challenges that we face.
This desire for escapism has fuelled many interior trends over the past year, from the summer-inspired cottagecore, right down to its winter counterpart: cabincore.
Cabincore is a trend that sees people ditch the industrial city life in favour of remote settings, swapping mobile phones for books, and public transport for a walk around the woods.
From rustic accents to animal prints, this trend is growing in popularity, and the term has amassed over 32.2 million views on TikTok.
And with winter approaching, we’ve found 14 home accessories that will help you bring the cosy interiors trend to your doorstep and will leave you feeling relaxed no matter what the outside world brings.
Dunelm semi circle log effect stove
Create warmth in your home with this unique curved stove from Dunelm. This stove has a thermostat and functional hinged door with a mesh screen to give a real log fuel effect, while the LED illumination and fan heater give off a cosy look and feel.
Tweedmill lambswool kilgour tartan throw
Wrap up with this classic Kilgour throw from Tweedmill. Crafted from 100% lambswool, it features a tartan pattern in a traditional colour palette and is perfect for keeping warm and cosy this winter.
Shop Tweedmill lambswool kilgour tartan throw at UFurnish, £95
Wayfair Ofelia side table
Nothing says cabincore like wood – and this side table from Wayfair is a great addition to any living space for those looking to add a touch of rustic charm to their home.
Laura James corona bedside table
Crafted from solid pine, this wood bedside table will add traditional charm to your bedroom, while also offering plenty of storage space.
Cowhide pillow covers
These cushions are sure to stand out and will be a striking accessory to your living room or bedroom.
Soho Home hillcrest pasta bowl, set of 4
Enjoy hearty pasta dishes in these Soho Home hillcrest bowls, which were handmade in Italy. Drawing on the rustic interiors at Soho Farmhouse, each piece is glazed and embellished by hand, with the individual marks of the maker adding charm and character.
Made Rami chair
With its cushioned faux sheepskin upholstery, gently angled back and natural frame, this accent armchair is perfect for sinking into.
Nkuku Habibi mango wood frame
These classically stylish frames are handmade from sustainable mango wood and will be a cute way to display photographs on your mantlepiece.
John Lewis & Partners poly-rattan round storage basket
Rattan has undoubtedly become one of the most popular materials this year and you can embrace the trend with this rattan storage basket.
Shop John Lewis & Partners poly-rattan round storage basket, £35
Graham and Green single oyster sheepskin
Add warmth and style to your home with this soft sheepskin rug in a neutral colourway.
Cox and Cox textured mango wood tray
Serve your evening tipples, midnight snacks, or breakfasts in bed in laid back, modern rustic style on Cox and Cox’s textured mango wood tray. With burnished bronze handles to provide just a touch of glamour, this piece is extremely versatile and will slot easily into your cabincore-inspired home.
Rockett St George brass lobster display ornament
Heads are sure to turn when they see this striking lobster display ornament on your mantlepiece.
This decorative wall-hung figurine oozes retro antique charm and will complement any space in your home.
Shop Rockett St George brass lobster display ornament at Liberty, £35
Perch and Parrow Miguel floor-standing vase
With a simplistic and practical design, this floor-standing vase has a distinctly architectural feel, with a neutral earth-toned finish and traditional demijohn-esque shaping.
JD Williams cuddle fleece duvet set
Green is without a doubt the colour you think of when nature comes to mind – and this forest green fleece duvet set will add a warm and earthy feel to your bedroom.
