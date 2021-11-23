a photo of cabincore homeware decor collage

Cabincore: the TikTok-approved home decor trend that will add a cosy atmosphere to your home

Cabincore is a celebration of rustic, rural life – and these home accessories will transform your city home into a cabin-like paradise.

Our homes can often be a form of escapism from the outside world. It’s here that we can shut out the stresses of work, relationships and more to relax and get away from the day to day challenges that we face.

This desire for escapism has fuelled many interior trends over the past year, from the summer-inspired cottagecore, right down to its winter counterpart: cabincore.

Cabincore is a trend that sees people ditch the industrial city life in favour of remote settings, swapping mobile phones for books, and public transport for a walk around the woods.

From rustic accents to animal prints, this trend is growing in popularity, and the term has amassed over 32.2 million views on TikTok.

And with winter approaching, we’ve found 14 home accessories that will help you bring the cosy interiors trend to your doorstep and will leave you feeling relaxed no matter what the outside world brings.

  • Dunelm semi circle log effect stove

    a photo of Dunelm semi circle log effect stove
    Cabincore: Dunelm semi circle log effect stove

    Create warmth in your home with this unique curved stove from Dunelm. This stove has a thermostat and functional hinged door with a mesh screen to give a real log fuel effect, while the LED illumination and fan heater give off a cosy look and feel.

    Shop Dunelm semi circle log effect stove, £129

  • Tweedmill lambswool kilgour tartan throw

    a product photo of a tartan throw
    Cabincore: Tweedmill lambswool kilgour tartan throw

    Wrap up with this classic Kilgour throw from Tweedmill. Crafted from 100% lambswool, it features a tartan pattern in a traditional colour palette and is perfect for keeping warm and cosy this winter.

    Shop Tweedmill lambswool kilgour tartan throw at UFurnish, £95

