What are some of your go-to interiors brands that you love?

“I adore Kempton market which is full of gems — I’ve picked up a lot of my furniture from there. I also regularly check Pamono, First Dibs, Selency, Vinterior and Design Market, which is especially useful as physical markets are not as good as they were pre-Covid and Brexit (but make sure you always negotiate delivery fees, and remember to factor in customs and duties to your budget).

On Instagram, some of my favourite accounts for interiors are Marine Edith Costa, Claude Home, Alma Berrow, Mantel, Studio Arva, Oswalde, Simone Bodmer-Turner, and RiRa Objects.”

If you had to sum up your interiors vibe, what would you describe it as?

I think it’s about pleasing yourself. You have to live in the space so you have to trust your instincts. I try not listen to trends and am always on the hunt for my next home fix. At the moment, I am focusing on the kitchen and living area (hence the plates!). I am slowly becoming better at tablescaping and love setting the table even if its just for my fiancé and I. We have been having dinner parties again for the first time since lockdown and I just love having people round. I think the main thing for me is to find the right balance between a space that is really serene and soothing, but that is also modern and quirky. I’m obsessed with the 60s so we have a lot of accents from that era. I guess for me it’s all about feeling cosy and comfy at home. I don’t need everything to be perfect.

