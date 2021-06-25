Camille Charriere on how to find a homeware gem and her go-to brands for interior inspiration
One of the fashion realm’s most in-demand influencers has turned her hand to interiors with a seriously lustworthy limited-edition collection of plates, crafted in partnership with buzzy ceramicist Laetitia Rouget.
In the pantheon of multi-hyphenates on Instagram, Camille Charriere is among the most revered.
Since launching her namesake blog, Camille Over the Rainbow in 2010, Charriere has enjoyed a heady ascent to the heady heights of fashion fame, gracing the FROW at a clutch of coveted shows and rubbing shoulders with the industry’s elite.
Now though, as she pivots towards a career in writing and broadcasting – her podcast, Fashion No Filter, is well worth a listen for fashion-lovers – the Paris native is turning her hand to interiors, with a limited-edition collection launched in partnership with The Yellow World, a shop which stocks exclusive collaborations with the buzziest brands and names.
The result is a picture perfect line of plates, deftly named ‘The Roaring 20s’, which was crafted in collaboration with ceramicist Laetitia Rouget. “Laeti and I knew each other from Instagram for ages but the idea for a collaboration only came about when she wrote to ask if she could use one of my captions, ‘Take me Dirty Dancing’, as a slogan,” Charriere tells Stylist.
“I’ve always been a big fan of interiors, but I guess it’s taken a pandemic for me to become home obsessed,” she adds. “When you spend so much time indoors you realise that little details can make a big difference. I haven’t been able to afford my own place yet, so until I am out of a rental, making a space feel like a home is less about stripping the place down and more about the bits and bobs, like furniture, tableware, and art, that make it feel special.”
We sat down with Charriere to chat all things homeware and to find out a little bit more about her go-to interiors brands.
Camille! Let’s talk homeware – where did the inspiration for the plates come from?
“In this case it was more about capturing a mood. The idea was to flip the coin on its head and turn the last week of lockdown (when the first drop of the plates launched) into a positive experience, something that you would want to remember. The plates are designed as fun memorabilia, and we thought it would be fun to bring a pair out every week, kind of like a calendar advent, marking the countdown to June 21. All the talent came from Laeti who spent hours at the kiln making the plates by hand, I only came up with the phrases.”
Would you describe yourself as an interior minimalist or maximalist?
“I don’t think I’m a maximalist but I wouldn’t call myself a minimalist either. I definitely like to live in a tidy home and I’m very meticulous about colour palettes (I don’t like anything too shouty) and every object that enters the space has been cherry picked. That said, I don’t want my home to feel like a showroom so I do like to allow for a little natural chaos. I think it makes the space feel more homey. I think its worth remembering that a space is ever-evolving, so when I get bored or things feel cluttered I shuffle it around until the balance is restored.”
What are some of your go-to interiors brands that you love?
“I adore Kempton market which is full of gems — I’ve picked up a lot of my furniture from there. I also regularly check Pamono, First Dibs, Selency, Vinterior and Design Market, which is especially useful as physical markets are not as good as they were pre-Covid and Brexit (but make sure you always negotiate delivery fees, and remember to factor in customs and duties to your budget).
On Instagram, some of my favourite accounts for interiors are Marine Edith Costa, Claude Home, Alma Berrow, Mantel, Studio Arva, Oswalde, Simone Bodmer-Turner, and RiRa Objects.”
If you had to sum up your interiors vibe, what would you describe it as?
I think it’s about pleasing yourself. You have to live in the space so you have to trust your instincts. I try not listen to trends and am always on the hunt for my next home fix. At the moment, I am focusing on the kitchen and living area (hence the plates!). I am slowly becoming better at tablescaping and love setting the table even if its just for my fiancé and I. We have been having dinner parties again for the first time since lockdown and I just love having people round. I think the main thing for me is to find the right balance between a space that is really serene and soothing, but that is also modern and quirky. I’m obsessed with the 60s so we have a lot of accents from that era. I guess for me it’s all about feeling cosy and comfy at home. I don’t need everything to be perfect.
Shop Camille Charriere x Laetitia Rouget at The Yellow World here.