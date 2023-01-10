If there’s one thing I love to do on a cosy winter night, it’s lighting a candle or two.

From tea lights to glass candle jars, there’s nothing like illuminating your space with the subtle glimmer of candlelight – especially when they emit a deliciously aromatic scent too.

Often, these candles can burn out pretty quickly, forcing us to go through an endless number in a short space of time. But one accessory, in particular, could change that.