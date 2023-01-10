Candle warmer lamps are the TikTok-favourite accessory that will make your candles last longer
Leah Sinclair
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Candle warmer lamps have become the latest TikTok home accessory everyone is talking about – here’s why.
If there’s one thing I love to do on a cosy winter night, it’s lighting a candle or two.
From tea lights to glass candle jars, there’s nothing like illuminating your space with the subtle glimmer of candlelight – especially when they emit a deliciously aromatic scent too.
Often, these candles can burn out pretty quickly, forcing us to go through an endless number in a short space of time. But one accessory, in particular, could change that.
Instead, the heat from the lightbulb melts the wax and in turn fills your home with a fragrant aroma.
While buying candles can become expensive, due to the wicks burning out quickly, a candle warmer requires no open flames. Candle warmer lamps electronically warm and melt candle wax, which is a longer process. Plus, you get to avoid the annoying soot or residue from burning wicks (which can potentially damage or even yellow walls over time) and they are great for maximising what’s left of a tunnelled candle.
Litfad Nordic glass aromatherapy melting wax desk lamp
Create a cosy, calm atmosphere with this desk lamp from Liftad, which features a chic art deco inspired design that will elevate your interiors.
Shop Litfad Nordic glass aromatherapy melting wax desk lamp, £108
Flowy Clouds candle warmer lamp
If minimalism is more your style, this Scandi-inspired candle warmer lamp will perfectly fit your decor.
Topchances electric candle warmer lamp
Illuminate your home with this candle warmer lamp, which helps create the warm and comforting ambience you desire.
Shop Topchances electric candle warmer lamp at Amazon, £38.99
