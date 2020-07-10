Dinner candles: long, tapered candles in every colour you can imagine

Shop the most beautiful dinner candles to accessorise your table with, from some of the coolest brands around.

There’s no denying it: candles are having a moment. Aligned with or maybe because of Instagram’s love of tablescaping, setting your table right and dressing it with an aesthetic in mind has never been such an important part of having friends over.

Whether it be shorter candles in pastel hues, positioned in glass bottles alongside bunches of wildflowers for an alfresco lunch, or dramatic burgundy taper candles sitting in eccentric candlestick holders (personally, we love the palm tree and banana-shaped ones we’ve seen doing the rounds on social media), we’re keen to up our candle game.

It’s a trend those in the events styling space have seen coming, too. Tony Jack, founder of new candle brand Fairholme Studio, says he felt inspired to create his brand in lockdown and feels it’s answered the mood of the people after seeing buying trends turn to homeware as we’re all stuck inside.

“As an event manager, I am lucky enough to work with amazing brands such as Kerastase, Missoma, L’Oreal Professionel and Away, creating events and dinners at which I love tablescaping. I really believe a beautifully set table can transform an event or even the guests’ evening,” he says speaking to Stylist.co.uk.

“There has been a huge shift since lockdown with people spending money on their home, especially a tablescape. I think for most people it’s so important to transform their kitchen-table-come-work-from-home-desk into a beautiful setting for their evening meal. As we’ve not been able to go out, let’s make staying in a lot more exciting. I recommend using what you have around the house because your table should reflect your personal taste, but invest in key pieces that you have fallen for and shop around too, there’s bargains to be had all over.”

Below, we’ve sought out the coolest places to buy your candles from and the most divine shades, styles and shapes to decorate your table and all around your home with. Happy shopping!

  • Rainbow candle set of 20

    This huge set of 20 candles, in a selection of the bright hues above, will have your dinner table looking on-trend for months.

    The colours are officially named fuchsia pink, yellow, light green, sky blue and lilac, and Anna + Nina suggest mixing them up for an eclectic look.

    Shop rainbow candle set at Anna + Nina, £36

    Buy now

  • Burnt orange dinner candle

    Lewes, East Sussex, is home to a plethora of boutiques and interior design gems, one of which is Closet & Botts. 

    This female-founded store has a gorgeous range of candles, both dinner and tapered, in beautiful shades like this burnt orange. 

    Shop burnt orange dinner candle at Closet & Botts, £1.80

    Buy now

  • Fairholme Studio

    Tony Jack, founder of the Fairholme Studio, had long been fascinated by the elegance and stylishness of candles as an events and PR manager (at Aisle 8, a communications agency based in east London) but only started making his own at home as a side hustle in lockdown. 

    Since then, the brand has become a roaring success and is currently selling out in bi-weekly drops through its Instagram page. All of its candles’ colours are named after influential women in Tony’s life, which we love, and he also gives 10% of sales to charity Women’s Aid.

    Shop candles at Fairholme Studio, two for £9

    Buy now

  • Metallic dinner candle

    Metallic touches can add an extra something to an interior design concept, and this golden dinner candle is an elegant way to try the look at home. 

    Set this candle amongst bold colours, monochromes or muted pastels and it’ll give the room a special sheen.

    Shop metallic dinner candle at Rockett St George, £5.95

    Buy now

  • Striped eco dinner candle set of six

    Each of British Colour Standard’s candles are eco-friendly and fair trade, hand poured using 100% stearin wax.

    There are loads of colours to choose from, many of which feature the brand’s signature striped design, but we particularly like this pack as it offers a little bit of everything.

    Shop striped eco dinner candle set at British Colour Standard, £24

    Buy now

  • Swirl candles

    These bright candles remind us of boiled sweets thanks to their shiny appearance and fun colour palette. 

    Each one is handmade and has a natural cotton, unbleached wick free from lead and chemicals.

    Shop swirl candle at The Edition 94, £6.50

    Buy now

  • Jade dinner candles

    Soho Home knows what’s hot when it comes to interior styling, so it doesn’t surprise us that they have some of the coolest candles in town. 

    This vivid jade hue is one of kind, making it extremely covetable. Plus, with a burn time of 12 hours, these candles long surpass the usual eight, meaning you’ll get more bang for your buck. 

    Shop jade dinner candles at Soho Home, £22 for a set of eight

    Buy now

  • Set of four pink dinner candles

    The vintage rose colour of these candles is ideal for a country-style or antique-inspired table set-up.

    They come as a set of four, rustically tied with twine, and are also available in ivory, dark grey and light grey.

    Shop set of four pink dinner candles at Rose & Grey, £12

    Buy now

  • 'Purples' pack of beeswax candles

    Matilda Goad is known for her cute and kitsch homeware accessories, especially her ribbed-edge candles which is a design unique to her.

    We like the chalky finish of these purple, lilac and pink candles, and that they’ve been made with beeswax which is said to have benefits such as eliminating dust, mould and odours. 

    Shop ‘Purples’ pack of beeswax candles at Matilda Goad, £42

    Buy now

  • Pastel tone short dinner candles

    Pick any of the colours above and bag yourself six short dinner candles to decorate your home, table or a special event with. 

    Created by Berylune, there’s also an option to add an apothecary bottle or perfume dispenser to your order to style them with.

    Shop pastel tone short dinner candles set of six at Not on The Highstreet, £4.50

    Buy now

Images: Fairholme Studio / courtesy of brands

