Whether it be shorter candles in pastel hues, positioned in glass bottles alongside bunches of wildflowers for an alfresco lunch, or dramatic burgundy taper candles sitting in eccentric candlestick holders (personally, we love the palm tree and banana-shaped ones we’ve seen doing the rounds on social media), we’re keen to up our candle game.

There’s no denying it: candles are having a moment. Aligned with or maybe because of Instagram’s love of tablescaping , setting your table right and dressing it with an aesthetic in mind has never been such an important part of having friends over.

It’s a trend those in the events styling space have seen coming, too. Tony Jack, founder of new candle brand Fairholme Studio, says he felt inspired to create his brand in lockdown and feels it’s answered the mood of the people after seeing buying trends turn to homeware as we’re all stuck inside.

“As an event manager, I am lucky enough to work with amazing brands such as Kerastase, Missoma, L’Oreal Professionel and Away, creating events and dinners at which I love tablescaping. I really believe a beautifully set table can transform an event or even the guests’ evening,” he says speaking to Stylist.co.uk.

“There has been a huge shift since lockdown with people spending money on their home, especially a tablescape. I think for most people it’s so important to transform their kitchen-table-come-work-from-home-desk into a beautiful setting for their evening meal. As we’ve not been able to go out, let’s make staying in a lot more exciting. I recommend using what you have around the house because your table should reflect your personal taste, but invest in key pieces that you have fallen for and shop around too, there’s bargains to be had all over.”