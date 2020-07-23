Dining at home has become a prominent part of how we’ve been keeping ourselves entertained over the last few months.

It may be why we’ve seen trends like tablescaping take off: when dressing up and going out is impossible (or an activity not everyone feels comfortable with), making a big deal of a meal at home seems even more important.

So, if the little things have been making you smile recently, such as giving your home some atmosphere with a stylishly placed candle or well-dressed table, we think you’ll like our edit of cool candlesticks to invest in now.