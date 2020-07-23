Dining table looking a bit lacklustre? Elevate proceedings with our edit of statement candlesticks to buy now.
Dining at home has become a prominent part of how we’ve been keeping ourselves entertained over the last few months.
It may be why we’ve seen trends like tablescaping take off: when dressing up and going out is impossible (or an activity not everyone feels comfortable with), making a big deal of a meal at home seems even more important.
So, if the little things have been making you smile recently, such as giving your home some atmosphere with a stylishly placed candle or well-dressed table, we think you’ll like our edit of cool candlesticks to invest in now.
From rustic, wooden masterpieces to glamorous, golden palm trees, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here.
Glass candle holder by Anna + Nina
Dutch brand Anna + Nina has a gorgeous selection of candlesticks in a spectrum of hues with ornate detailing.
We love this regal, clear style – use brightly coloured candles for an eye-catching addition to a tablescape.
Set of body candlesticks by Anissa Kermiche
As far as we’re concerned, Anissa Kermiche can do no wrong. We first fell in love with her ‘Love Handles’ vase, and now we want these body candlesticks for our own, too.
Shop set of two body candlesticks by Anissa Kermiche at Matches Fashion, £260
Rustic candlestick by Zara Home
This interesting candlestick has been carved from acacia wood and is just begging for a spot in your kitchen.
Team with a beeswax candle for a rustic look.
Face candle holder by Rose & Grey
This kooky candle holder has a weighty stoneware base with space for a dinner candle.
We love that it features a subtle face design and is available in black and mustard.
Palm tree candle holder by Rockett St George
This dramatic candlestick has a real maximalist vibe. We can just imagine it perched on top of a marble coffee table or cluttered bookshelf.
It features a black base with antique brass palm leaves that ooze glamour.
Art deco candle holders trio by Nelly
Nelly is a newly launched online vintage seller and a great place to get unique decor pieces, such as these pretty candle holders.
This shell pink trio has delicate gold detailing and subtle scallop edging.
Serpentis candelabra by House of Hackney
House of Hackney’s outrageous style comes to life once again in this eccentric candlestick, which portrays a large, polished brass snake.
Pick a striking candle to go in its mouth and amuse your next guests.
Shop Serpentis candelabra by House of Hackney at Liberty of London, £195
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.