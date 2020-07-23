Stylish candlesticks to shop now: beautiful wooden, vintage and gold styles

Posted by for Home

Dining table looking a bit lacklustre? Elevate proceedings with our edit of statement candlesticks to buy now.

Dining at home has become a prominent part of how we’ve been keeping ourselves entertained over the last few months.

It may be why we’ve seen trends like tablescaping take off: when dressing up and going out is impossible (or an activity not everyone feels comfortable with), making a big deal of a meal at home seems even more important.

So, if the little things have been making you smile recently, such as giving your home some atmosphere with a stylishly placed candle or well-dressed table, we think you’ll like our edit of cool candlesticks to invest in now.

From rustic, wooden masterpieces to glamorous, golden palm trees, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here.

You may also like

Dinner candles: long, tapered candles in every colour you can imagine

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.