Caramel interiors and home decor

11 caramel-hued home decor buys to add a touch of luxury to your space

Posted by for Home and interiors

Upgrade your living space with our edit of the best caramel interiors buys, from Anthropologie, Zara Home, Wolf & Badger and more… 

When it comes to decorating our homes, there’s something about a rich caramel shade that just exudes a warm, laidback sophistication: stylish without trying too hard, no wonder it’s a trending colour for interiors this autumn.

This rich brown shade is seriously easy to work into every part of your home: it goes with pretty much everything, and it’s the perfect complement for natural textures like rattan and wicker too.

From duvet covers and cosy throws to stylish ceramics and kitchen accessories, these are the caramel homeware buys that will elevate your space: add them to your shopping basket now… 

You may also like

9 turquoise homeware buys that will transform your home into a tranquil space

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Katie Rosseinsky