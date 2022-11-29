Upgrade your living space with our edit of the best caramel interiors buys, from Anthropologie, Zara Home, Wolf & Badger and more…
When it comes to decorating our homes, there’s something about a rich caramel shade that just exudes a warm, laidback sophistication: stylish without trying too hard, no wonder it’s a trending colour for interiors this autumn.
This rich brown shade is seriously easy to work into every part of your home: it goes with pretty much everything, and it’s the perfect complement for natural textures like rattan and wicker too.
From duvet covers and cosy throws to stylish ceramics and kitchen accessories, these are the caramel homeware buys that will elevate your space: add them to your shopping basket now…
John Lewis Anyday wax resist stoneware mug
Decorated with a wax resist technique and hand-applied glaze, the pattern on each of these understated mugs has its own unique variations.
La Redoute Interieurs Assa boho tufted 100% cotton caramel duvet cover
The perfect accompaniment to any rattan or woven pieces in your bedroom, the tufted pattern on this pure cotton duvet cover was inspired by the weavers of Morocco.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Assa boho tufted 100% cotton caramel duvet cover, £26
Oyoy Toppu large caramel and rose tray
Part of Couverture & The Garbstore’s reliably enticing homeware edit, the clean lines and bold stripes mean this tray would make a chic addition to your kitchenware collection, or an elegant home for your jewellery.
Urban Outfitters pinwheel tufted throw cushion
Add a subtle burst of caramel to your bed or living room with this patterned cushion, designed to evoke a classic pinwheel quilt.
Arket terracotta cups in off-white/splash, set of two
This cup duo will lend a touch of laidback Scandinavian cool to your coffee break (even if you’re working from home in your PJs).
Shop Arket set of two terracotta cups in off-white/splash, £18
Zara Home ceramic vase in caramel
The classic, simple shape of this enamelled vase makes it a clever interiors investment: just add a colourful bouquet.
Amazon Crevent farmhouse rust chenille throw blanket
As the nights get longer and the temperatures drop, cosy up with this soft chenille throw in a statement rust hue.
Shop Amazon Crevent farmhouse rust chenille throw blanket, £15.99
Kubo Marcelo rattan basket
Storage can be stylish, and this caramel-toned rattan basket is the proof: it’s ideal for gathering all your trinkets, jewellery and other bits and pieces in one place.
House of Hackney x Anthropologie tortoise votive candle holder
To add a touch of drama to the humble tea light, opt for this glass candle holder in a tortoiseshell pattern, made in collaboration with the interiors geniuses at House of Hackney.
Shop House of Hackney x Anthropologie tortoise votive candle holder, £14
Karlsson wall clock in caramel brown
Dutch brand Karlsson’s clocks are design classics, and this minimalist version in subtle caramel is no exception.
H&M wooden chopping board
Made from mango wood, this chic chopping board is an easy (and affordable) way to elevate your kitchen space and channel your inner chef.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Katie Rosseinsky
Home and interiors
11 quilted duvets, cushions and blankets that will keep you away from the heater this winter
Home and interiors
9 artificial Christmas trees for those who can’t deal with the faff of a real one
Home and interiors
Love the Scandi aesthetic? 11 homeware brands to know now
Home and interiors
Love mosaics? 11 interior buys that’ll bring the kaleidoscope vibe into your home