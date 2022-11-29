When it comes to decorating our homes, there’s something about a rich caramel shade that just exudes a warm, laidback sophistication: stylish without trying too hard, no wonder it’s a trending colour for interiors this autumn.

This rich brown shade is seriously easy to work into every part of your home: it goes with pretty much everything, and it’s the perfect complement for natural textures like rattan and wicker too.

From duvet covers and cosy throws to stylish ceramics and kitchen accessories, these are the caramel homeware buys that will elevate your space: add them to your shopping basket now…