It’s something Etsy, the creative online market place, has noticed, too. The website says since lockdown started, its seen a huge spike of 60% in searches for care packages as people are looking for ways to show they’re thinking of those going through a difficult time.

A representative for Etsy says: “Whether it’s a ‘just thinking of you’ card or a set of succulents there are lots of different options. “We don’t always need an occasion to send someone a gift. In a time when we’re separated from our loved ones, it’s the perfect moment to let your family and friends know that you’re thinking of them.” From edible bundles, cute gestures or beauty products to help them unwind, it’s a lovely thought to surprise someone who might need it. Here, we’ve picked out nine of our favourites to suit a range of different needs.

Palette Roses and Gifting If you’re looking for a gift that will ‘wow’ your loved one, this is the real deal. Everything about Palette is incredibly beautiful. Thanks to the elegant packaging, the experience is a delight from the moment one of these boxes lands on a lucky recipient’s doorstep. Each bouquet and gift is presented in a huge, pale pink box that opens up to showcase the lovely goodies you’ve picked, alongside a stunning bunch of creamy roses. There are plenty of options to suit your budget and your friend’s taste. These start with with five luxury rose stems, a brightening face mask and a slab of chocolate, but can include beauty products, candles, an eye mask, snuggly socks and much more. This gift would be perfect for birthdays, special occasion news, would-be wedding days or just putting an extremely huge smile on someone’s face. Shop gift box at Palette Gifting and Roses, from £45 Buy now

Plant Gift Box Care Packages: Plant Gift Box from The Watered Garden. This houseplant gift box is the perfect treat for the plant lover in your life. There are four different types of boxes to choose from depending on the size, number of type of houseplants you’re looking for. Each of the plants comes wrapped in some adorable plant-themed wrapping paper, too. Shop Plant Gift Box at The Watered Garden, from £12 BUY NOW

Bestseller Brownie Box Care Packages: Bestseller Brownie Box from Bad Brownie. If there’s one thing that’s guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face, it’s a brownie. Bad Brownie’s delectable treats aren’t just any regular brownies, either – with flavours ranging from salted caramel to Ferrero, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. This collection of Bad Brownie’s bestselling brownies is a great way to treat your friend or family member to a range of different flavours – you can choose from a range of sizes. Shop Bestseller Brownie Box at Bad Brownie, from £14.50 BUY NOW

