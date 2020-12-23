With so much extra time on my hands this year, I expected to have a fully kitted-out Winter Wonderland in the living room of my two-person flat here in Manchester. I never celebrate Christmas in Manchester, but the idea of being stuck inside all winter without a shred of Christmas spirit was hurting my soul.

Of course, I never got around to it. This year, Christmas crept up on us almost as quickly as the sunset does in mid-December. Frankly, it still doesn’t quite feel like Christmas – despite the fact it’s happening *checks watch* in a few days – and what other way to get into the festive spirit than to gawk in envy at some of the gaudiest Christmas decorations this year.