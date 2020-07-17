Get the low down on the coolest ceramic artists and brands, and the beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces to buy in our edit.
Instagram is an amazing platform for the creative industry. It allows small, independent makers and businesses to share their work in a way that would have been impossible before networks like this existed.
But it’s brilliant for customers, too. Thanks to the Instagram’s visual nature it’s here that we find out about under-the-radar brands, securing something for ourselves or a friend that feels unique and rare.
One trend that we’ve seen particularly flourish is handmade ceramics. Independent ceramic artists and their incredible creations are all over our feeds at the moment, sparking a desire in us to own that one-of-a-kind mug (perfect for tablescaping) or decorative wall plate.
Below we’ve gathered some of our favourite independent ceramic artists and a snippet of the beautiful pieces that you can buy from them.
afton \ by palm
afton \ by palm was, in her own words, birthed by Bonnisa Moore in 2018 after studying cultural writings and media at university.
As a self-taught artist, Moore found herself in need of a creative outlet while on maternity leave and began experimenting with clay which lead her to starting her own brand.
She mostly creates earrings and trinket dishes in made to order batches so that each piece gets the attention it deserves, and with sustainability in mind.
Lisa Junius
Lisa Junius is an artist and maker based in Luxembourg who designs trinket dishes, mugs, plates and wall decorations as well as paintings.
Her signature topic is always the celestial, with occult-like women as her muses. Think paint palettes decorated with smiling moons or mugs with naked, long-haired witches dancing across them. Dreamy.
Carla Wright
Carla Wright is a visual artist based in the south east of England, who makes most of her work in her studio in Hastings. She runs the ceramics studio Common Clay, which offers open-access membership for artists working on their own projects, along with a programme of community workshops, beginners classes, artist residencies and regular open studios.
Through the Common Clay site you can buy a selection of gorgeously earthy mugs and plates, a perfect gift for any friend (or yourself).
Naked Clay Ceramics
Carla Sealey uses a combination of handbuilding and slip casting to create her beautiful handmade ceramic mugs, bowls, plates and vessels in her studio in Bedfordshire.
Each piece is completely unique and individual, although all follow a similar rustic aesthetic and monochrome colour palette.
She deliberately fires each piece without a glaze so that the feel of the natural, fired clay can be appreciated, as she hopes the “tactile connection can bring an opportunity to pause, breathe and savour a small moment in the hustle and bustle of life.”
Naked Clay Ceramics is currently closed for restocking but sign up for the newsletter for the most recent news
Bikis Ceramics
Naomi Bikis creates impressive, imposing vessels that look like sculptures, but can also be used functionally as vases or fruit bowls.
Bikis makes her pieces using a wheel-thrown practise, before slicing them and using her hands to create different shapes. She deliberately ensures that no two pieces are the same, so that each commission is completely unique for its new owner.
Carlynne Ceramics
Nala Turner is a New York-based ceramics artist, whose work seeks to explore themes related to race-issues, cultural identity, femininity, social stereotype, and popular culture perspectives.
She creates a breadth of pieces from bowls and mugs to earrings and necklace pendants, often featuring depictions that represent the Black female experience and negative tropes that are associated with it.
Liv & Dom
Liv & Dom are identical twins and a creative duo based in Lewes, East Sussex, who create mesmerising ceramic pieces mostly in celebration of the female form.
From a candle stick in the shape of Venus sitting on her shell to the tongue-in-cheek incense holders above, the DNA of their brand is powerful, fun and all about femininity.
Laetitia Rouget
Laetitia Rouget is a London-based French designer who stayed in the city after studying at the infamous art and design college Central Saint Martins.
Although she began her career in fashion, she soon became passionate about playing with different mediums such as print, textile, paint and ceramic.
Right now, her work consists mostly of small, decorative plates, each one with an intriguingly different design.
OBJECT-MATTER
Carrie Lau was born and raised in Hong Kong and is now an LA-based ceramics artist whose range of plates and mugs are like pure happiness, decorated with bright colours and playful shapes.
