Instagram is an amazing platform for the creative industry. It allows small, independent makers and businesses to share their work in a way that would have been impossible before networks like this existed.

But it’s brilliant for customers, too. Thanks to the Instagram’s visual nature it’s here that we find out about under-the-radar brands, securing something for ourselves or a friend that feels unique and rare.

One trend that we’ve seen particularly flourish is handmade ceramics. Independent ceramic artists and their incredible creations are all over our feeds at the moment, sparking a desire in us to own that one-of-a-kind mug (perfect for tablescaping) or decorative wall plate.