If you wander over to Jessica Charge’s Instagram page – @ihavethisthingwithceramics – you’re immediately whisked into a carefully curated world of pottery from artists across the world.

Jessica uses her page to bring brilliant works and her love of ceramics to light in one picturesque space – and the Southampton-based graphic designer plans to take her curation into the real world with a pop-up collaboration with Arddun Stores.

“I present ceramics on a grid, but with this, people can go and see it for themselves in real life, which is very exciting,” she tells Stylist.

The Arddun Stores x I Have This Thing With Ceramics pop-up will see exclusive work from nine ceramic artists showcased in a month-long exhibition in the luxury homeware store.