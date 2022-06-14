baby blue homeware buys

Cheengu blue is the cool baby-blue shade taking over Pinterest – here are 9 ways to inject it into your home

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

You might not have heard of cheengu blue but this shade of baby blue will add a cool tone to your interiors.

One hue that I’ve come across during my Pinterest scrolls this week is cheengu blue (more commonly known as baby blue).

The cool tone has seen a surge of interest on the social media platform, with people sharing how they incorporate the hue in their clothes, make-up and home – and it’s a shade we are loving right now.

There’s something whimsical yet relaxing about this shade of blue that effortlessly adds a subtle pop of colour into any space – and if you want to get in on the trend, we’ve found nine cheengu-blue homeware buys.

You may also like

Egret white is the minimalistic shade you’ll want to decorate your home in – here are 11 home accessories to achieve that look

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair