All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
You might not have heard of cheengu blue but this shade of baby blue will add a cool tone to your interiors.
One hue that I’ve come across during my Pinterest scrolls this week is cheengu blue (more commonly known as baby blue).
The cool tone has seen a surge of interest on the social media platform, with people sharing how they incorporate the hue in their clothes, make-up and home – and it’s a shade we are loving right now.
There’s something whimsical yet relaxing about this shade of blue that effortlessly adds a subtle pop of colour into any space – and if you want to get in on the trend, we’ve found nine cheengu-blue homeware buys.
Fairmont Park Valeria pouffe
Put your feet up on this cool blue pouffe and truly unwind after adding this statement piece to your space.
Dunelm Ava stoneware Ashley blue table lamp
This contemporary table lamp has a polycotton fabric shade with a matte stonewash finish base and will look great in your bedroom.
Hay deco hand
This decorative item will sit beautifully on desks, tables and shelves, and is cut from stoneware that is hand-finished in a shade of dusty blue.
Eleanor Bowmer blue shell vase
Embrace your inner coastal grandmother with this seashell-inspired vase. Crafted in a unique shell shape and painted in a glossy light blue it’s the ideal holder for fresh or dried flowers.
Sazy bubble handmade plate in blue
These playful hand-made ‘bubble’ plates will bring a smile to your face and add colour to even the gloomiest of days.
La’Marvel luxe cotton baby-blue double duvet cover
Keep cool this summer with this baby-blue double duvet cover, which is woven on a high-tech Swiss loom and is lush, soft and absorbent.
Shop La’Marvel luxe cotton baby blue double duvet cover, £65
Kinto ripple mug, 250ml
The ripple mug from Japanese lifestyle brand Kinto is designed with the tranquillity of water in mind as inspiration and has been carefully crafted on a potter’s wheel in Japan.
Hay outline cushion
This Hay cushion will subtly refresh any room it’s in while injecting a flash of colour and texture thanks to its linen and cotton blend.
Octaevo templo candle holder
Formed after pillars of ancient temples, these candle holders are made from casted ceramic and have a matte, smooth finish that complements the fluid silhouette.
Shop Octaevo templo candle holder at Jane Richards Interiors, £27.50
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
