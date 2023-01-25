If you’re in need of more storage space but don’t want to break the bank, these chests of drawers under £200 are perfect for style and functionality.
Having enough storage space for your clothes is always a must, but finding a chest of drawers that combines both style and functionality is not always easy.
Whether you’re looking for a six-drawer design in a minimalist hue or a three-draw chest bursting with colour, finding the right fit can be a challenge.
Luckily for you, we here at Stylist HQ have compiled nine chic options to purchase right now from Dunelm to Next.
Dunelm Henry 3 drawer chest
Elevate your bedroom with this solid oak three-drawer chest, which has a beautiful natural wood grain finish that’ll bring a contemporary flair to your decor.
Ikea Koppang chest of 6 drawers
Chic, simple and functional. Need we say more?
Daals Anya woven rattan chest of 3 drawers
If you want to inject some subtle colour into your decor, look no further than this Daals rattan chest, which features three spacious drawers for ample storage.
Loft Cortona chest
Add some retro style to your living space with this chest, which features three drawers with a rattan finish and round handles.
Next Flynn chest of drawers
Go back to black with this Next chest of drawers – perfect for a minimalist space.
Vivense city sun chest of drawers
Ditch plain chests of drawers for this graphic design – your bedroom will thank you for it.
Btfy Mia printed chest of 3 drawers
This chest of drawers is bursting with colour thanks to the eclectic leaf print design that is sure to add a touch of flair to any space.
Shop Btfy Mia printed chest of 3 drawers at Von Haus, £179.99
Laura James Gloria chest of drawers
Stay pretty in pink with this stunning Laura James chest of drawers, which is characterised by intricately carved detailing, beautiful brass effect hardware and a subtle painted pink finish.
Noa & Nani Otto chest of drawers 6 drawer
If you’re opting for darker hues but want to stay clear of black, this chest of drawers in silk grey is the perfect option.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
