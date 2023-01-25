chest of drawers collage

9 chic chests of drawers under £200 to shop now

Posted by for Home and interiors

If you’re in need of more storage space but dont want to break the bank, these chests of drawers under £200 are perfect for style and functionality.

Having enough storage space for your clothes is always a must, but finding a chest of drawers that combines both style and functionality is not always easy.

Whether you’re looking for a six-drawer design in a minimalist hue or a three-draw chest bursting with colour, finding the right fit can be a challenge.

Luckily for you, we here at Stylist HQ have compiled nine chic options to purchase right now from Dunelm to Next.

You may also like

Home accessories: 9 stylish storage jars to keep everything from porridge to petals in

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair