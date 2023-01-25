Having enough storage space for your clothes is always a must, but finding a chest of drawers that combines both style and functionality is not always easy.

Whether you’re looking for a six-drawer design in a minimalist hue or a three-draw chest bursting with colour, finding the right fit can be a challenge.

Luckily for you, we here at Stylist HQ have compiled nine chic options to purchase right now from Dunelm to Next.