There’s something so visually appealing about pumpkins.

Whether it be adorable mini pumpkins and squashes positioned on a mantelpiece or styled as part of a tablescape, or jolly, large ones decorated with a carving, an ornamental pumpkin can really add something to a seasonal decor update.

But although pumpkins are often linked to Halloween, they don’t have to be scary. In fact, there are lots of chic and stylish decoration ideas out there.

We particularly like Pinterest as a platform to get crafty inspiration, and as usual, it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to this topic.