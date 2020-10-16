Pumpkin carving ideas: 6 chic ways to decorate, paint or carve pumpkins this autumn
- Megan Murray
There’s more than one way to carve a pumpkin and it doesn’t have to be ghoulish, either. Read on for inspiration on how decorate your pumpkin in a creative way.
There’s something so visually appealing about pumpkins.
Whether it be adorable mini pumpkins and squashes positioned on a mantelpiece or styled as part of a tablescape, or jolly, large ones decorated with a carving, an ornamental pumpkin can really add something to a seasonal decor update.
But although pumpkins are often linked to Halloween, they don’t have to be scary. In fact, there are lots of chic and stylish decoration ideas out there.
We particularly like Pinterest as a platform to get crafty inspiration, and as usual, it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to this topic.
Below we’ve picked out some of our favourite pumpkin carving, decoration and painting ideas from Pinterest. All that’s left for you to do is try one out: we promise it’ll get your house feeling autumnal in no time.
Starsigns
Floral
Flame carving
Celestial
Crochet
Paint splatter
Images: Pinterest