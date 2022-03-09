All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From rattan to high-shine metal, these stylish shelving units are on our wishlist this spring.
Adding a shelving unit to your interiors can instantly uplift your space, as well as providing much-needed storage.
With a variety of stylish designs in an array of colours and shapes, you can find one that fits perfectly with your home decor while housing all the miniature plants and trinkets your heart desires.
Whether you want a minimalistic unit in an all-white finish, or a circular rattan design to add to your boho interiors, we’ve got you covered with our edit of nine chic shelving units to buy now.
Willow and Stone oak picture ledge/accessory shelves
This gorgeous solid oak slim shelf comes in three sizes and is a versatile piece that can be placed in a hallway for keys and small change, in the living room housing a collection of pictures and prints, or even above your desk for postcards, inspirational images and stationery.
Shop Willow and Stone oak picture ledge/accessory shelves, from £16
La Redoute Interieurs Vinto double wall shelf
These sturdy and versatile pine and metal shelves are the perfect place to display your most prized possessions, from books to ceramics.
Graham and Green round rattan wall shelving unit
Simple and symmetrical, this circular rattan shelving unit will fit seamlessly into any Scandi-inspired interior.
Shop Graham and Green round rattan wall shelving unit at UFurnish, £235
Cherry Lane Garden Centres colonial corner shelving unit
This classic shelving unit comes in a white-painted finish and is a welcome addition to a well-designed bathroom or bedroom storage unit.
Shop Cherry Lane Garden Centres colonial corner shelving unit at UFurnish, £35
Dunelm French cane 3 tier shelving unit
Made from natural rattan, this handmade French cane shelving unit provides a much-needed home for the shoes cluttering up your hallway.
Ikea Ekenabben open shelving unit
From the living room to the office, this sleek Ikea unit will work perfectly with minimal interiors.
Zipcode Design 5 piece floating shelf
Add a pop of colour to your walls with this floating shelf from Zipcode Design, which makes a visual statement while adding useful storage to your space.
Shop Zipcode Design 5 piece floating shelf at Wayfair, £119.99
Urban Outfitters Joanna large shelf
Let your treasured trinkets shine on this glimmering wall shelf, made from mango wood and high-shine metal for a glowy take on texture and dimension.
Sklum metal shelving unit 4 shelves Arkan
Blend fusion, functionality and aesthetics with the Arkan freestanding shelves. Made of high-quality steel, it can support up to 7 kg on each of its four mesh shelves, allowing ample storage and a more organised environment.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
16 dual-purpose furniture buys that are ideal for smaller spaces
Home and interiors
Cocoon chairs are the ultimate in relaxation – these are our favourites
Home and interiors
11 statement table lamps that will elevate every room in your house
Home and interiors
11 Instagrammable rugs that’ll add a maximalist feel to your interiors