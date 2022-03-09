shelving units collage

9 chic shelving units that will elevate your space this spring

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From rattan to high-shine metal, these stylish shelving units are on our wishlist this spring.

Adding a shelving unit to your interiors can instantly uplift your space, as well as providing much-needed storage.

With a variety of stylish designs in an array of colours and shapes, you can find one that fits perfectly with your home decor while housing all the miniature plants and trinkets your heart desires.

Whether you want a minimalistic unit in an all-white finish, or a circular rattan design to add to your boho interiors, we’ve got you covered with our edit of nine chic shelving units to buy now.

You may also like

11 ladder shelves that will perfectly place your books, plants, trinkets and more

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair