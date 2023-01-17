All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
22 January marks the start of the lunar new year and the Year of the Rabbit – and we’ve found 11 rabbit-inspired home accessories that’ll help you celebrate in style and add a bold flair to your home.
22 Sunday marks the start of the Chinese new year, as almost 2 billion people prepare to celebrate the occasion around the world.
The holiday, one rich with culture and tradition, is a cause for celebration with parties and festivals taking place globally, and this year marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, based on ancient Chinese mythology.
Whether you were born during the Year of the Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023) or enjoy celebrating the lunar new year as a whole, we’ve shared some of our favourite rabbit-inspired homeware buys to get you into the celebratory spirit.
One World Birkdale stone rabbit candle pot
Treat your candles to this adorable pot, which features a cute rabbit design and is a charming and playful way to add some light to your space.
JJ Textile natural hare throw
Keep warm with this wintry throw – it features hopping hares in a flurry of snow and is woven from 100% wool.
Shop J.J Textile natural hare throw at Wolf and Badger, £104
Sarah Gordon rabbit mug
This mug combines contemporary art with nature to create a bold design filled with seaweed, botanicals, birds and rabbits.
Emma Bridgewater rabbits and kits plate
Serve up scones and hot buttered crumpets on these rabbit and kit plates from Emma Bridgewater.
Shop Emma Bridgewater rabbits & kits 8.5-inch plate at Liberty, £19
Lust Home bunny tales cushion in teal and cherry blossom
Update your space with this rabbit design cushion, bursting with fresh and lively colours and printed on teal satin.
Shop Lust Home bunny tales cushion in teal and cherry blossom, £30
Florelli Peter Rabbit 100% cotton cushion cover
This is nostalgia in cushion form. Peter Rabbit fans are sure to appreciate this cushion cover, which features a soft velvet reverse, yellow pom pom trim and a hidden zip closure.
Shop Florelli peter rabbit 100% cotton cushion cover at Furn, £12.60
La Redoute Interieurs Barnita rabbit rattan basket
Make storage fun with this playful rabbit rattan basket.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Barnita rabbit rattan basket, £56.25
Anorak kissing rabbits bath towel
Super soft and sustainable, this kissing rabbits towel will fit perfectly in both modern and classic bathrooms.
Liberty year of the rabbit square velvet cushion
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with this square velvet cushion from Liberty. Designed in honour of the 2023 lunar new year, it is crafted from rich velvet and features a lively, jumping rabbit design to represent joy.
The Lyndon Company hare printed cotton duvet set
You’ll want to jump into bed more than usual with this printed cotton duvet set.
Shop The Lyndon Company hare printed cotton duvet set at Debenhams, £39
Talking Tables grass bunny table decor
Your table or mantel will look cuter than ever, thanks to this green bunny decoration.
Shop Talking Tables grass bunny table decor at OP London, £16
Images: courtesy of brands
