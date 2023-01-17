22 Sunday marks the start of the Chinese new year, as almost 2 billion people prepare to celebrate the occasion around the world.

The holiday, one rich with culture and tradition, is a cause for celebration with parties and festivals taking place globally, and this year marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit, based on ancient Chinese mythology.

Whether you were born during the Year of the Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023) or enjoy celebrating the lunar new year as a whole, we’ve shared some of our favourite rabbit-inspired homeware buys to get you into the celebratory spirit.