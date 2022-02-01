Today marks the start of the Chinese new year, as almost 2 billion people prepare to mark the occasion with celebrations around the world, from family dinners to national parades.

The holiday, which is known to be rich with culture and tradition, always falls between 21 January and 20 February and this year marks the start of the Year of the Tiger, based on ancient Chinese mythology.

Whether you were born during the Year of the Tiger (1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) or enjoy celebrating the Chinese new year as a whole, we’ve shared some of our favourite tiger-inspired homeware buys to get you into the festive spirit.