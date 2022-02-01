tiger inspired home accessories

Chinese new year: 11 tiger-inspired homeware buys to mark the lunar new year in style

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

1 February marks the start of the Chinese new year and the Year of the Tiger – and we’ve found 11 tiger-inspired home accessories that’ll help you celebrate in style and add a bold flair to your home.

Today marks the start of the Chinese new year, as almost 2 billion people prepare to mark the occasion with celebrations around the world, from family dinners to national parades.

The holiday, which is known to be rich with culture and tradition, always falls between 21 January and 20 February and this year marks the start of the Year of the Tiger, based on ancient Chinese mythology.

Whether you were born during the Year of the Tiger (1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) or enjoy celebrating the Chinese new year as a whole, we’ve shared some of our favourite tiger-inspired homeware buys to get you into the festive spirit.

You may also like

11 dual-purpose furniture buys to add style and functionality to your space

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Leah Sinclair