All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
1 February marks the start of the Chinese new year and the Year of the Tiger – and we’ve found 11 tiger-inspired home accessories that’ll help you celebrate in style and add a bold flair to your home.
Today marks the start of the Chinese new year, as almost 2 billion people prepare to mark the occasion with celebrations around the world, from family dinners to national parades.
The holiday, which is known to be rich with culture and tradition, always falls between 21 January and 20 February and this year marks the start of the Year of the Tiger, based on ancient Chinese mythology.
Whether you were born during the Year of the Tiger (1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) or enjoy celebrating the Chinese new year as a whole, we’ve shared some of our favourite tiger-inspired homeware buys to get you into the festive spirit.
Quail large tiger vase
This playful tiger vase from ceramics brand Quail was designed in the Midlands and is the perfect dose of animal magic to add to your interiors.
Dunelm tiger tropics side plate
This plate made from fine china will add a touch of style to your dinner table, with its modern colourway and tiger design.
Yvonne Ellen tiger storage jar,
Place your stationery and trinkets in this kitchen storage jar, which features a striped design and a Yvonne Ellen tiger illustration.
Sophie Allport tiger mug
Start your mornings by pouring yourself a cup of tea in this fine bone china mug covered in patrolling tigers.
Graham and Green gold Tyler tiger dish
Whether you want to use it for your jewellery, keys or purely for decorative purposes, this aluminium tiger dish will look good in your space.
Karen Mabon tiger blossom cushion
Add a dash of colour to your sofa with this tiger blossom print cushion from Karen Mabon. The dusty pink cotton cushion features a hand-drawn illustration of a tiger in a garden of Japanese cherry blossom trees and makes the perfect standalone statement piece.
Size: 45cm x 45cm
Paloma Home pouncing tigers blossom bed set
Curl up in this blush pink duvet cover set which features a playful tiger design throughout.
A La big sitting tiger candle holder
These striking candle holders are made of aluminium in the small streets of India and are sure to make a great addition to your home and candle holder collection.
Fatpings Studio Textiles tiger tiger woven throw
This woven throw is made of 100% cotton and will look great hung on a wall or as an accent feature to your sofa.
Kenya woven wall hanging
Show your walls some love with this wall hanging, which was woven in small batches by hand in Kenya and will add an artsy feel to any room.
Source Lifestyle gold handle tiger mug
This colourful and graphic mug features a printed scallop detail and bold coral hue that will look great in your kitchen cupboards and is sure to become your mug of choice.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
