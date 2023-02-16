The extravagant decor that filled the 19th century Italianate brownstone was a feast for the eyes, thanks to the vibrant floral Mylar wallpaper , pink silk sheets , crystal chandeliers and tiger -patterned textiles.

It’s not often that I have home decor envy, but looking at photos of Lily Allen and David Harbour’s New York townhouse definitely did it for me.

If eccentricity is your thing, you’re sure to appreciate the couple’s taste in interiors – and one thing we saw a lot of was chintz.

Chintz is a fabric often associated with cutesy armchairs and wallpapers laden with floral designs and heavy glazing, but it has a long history as a revolutionary fabric within fashion and design.

And if you want to bring some chintz flair to your home with a modern twist, we have 11 home accessories that are perfect for you.