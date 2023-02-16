If you’re still obsessing over Lily Allen and David Harbour’s country chic townhouse, these chintz homeware buys are just for you.
It’s not often that I have home decor envy, but looking at photos of Lily Allen and David Harbour’s New York townhouse definitely did it for me.
The extravagant decor that filled the 19th century Italianate brownstone was a feast for the eyes, thanks to the vibrant floral Mylar wallpaper, pink silk sheets, crystal chandeliers and tiger-patterned textiles.
If eccentricity is your thing, you’re sure to appreciate the couple’s taste in interiors – and one thing we saw a lot of was chintz.
Chintz is a fabric often associated with cutesy armchairs and wallpapers laden with floral designs and heavy glazing, but it has a long history as a revolutionary fabric within fashion and design.
And if you want to bring some chintz flair to your home with a modern twist, we have 11 home accessories that are perfect for you.
You may also like
11 shabby chic home accessories to shop now
Harts of Stur Portmeirion botanic garden sovereign vase
Floral lovers, this vase is just what you need. Featuring sweet pea floral motifs with butterflies and signature green edging, it is perfect for displaying fresh or dried flowers around your home.
Shop Harts of Stur Portmeirion botanic garden sovereign vase, £35.20
Ikea Ektorp two-seater sofa
Comfort and design combine to create this Ikea sofa that features a bold white and red print.
Anthropologie Aracelli rug
Make a statement with this Aracelli rug, which features an exploded floral motif that will add warmth to the space.
Happy Wall vintage blush redouté roses wallpaper
Add a vintage floral feel to your space with this rose wallpaper, which features the iconic florals amid a blush background.
Shop Happy Wall vintage blush redouté roses wallpaper, from £37
Kew Gardens wild floral white mug
Featuring intricate artwork from the Royal Botanic Gardens, this fine china mug will ease you into any tea break thanks to the subtle floral design.
House of Hackney Artemis hibiscus printed tiles
Take inspiration from the Victorian age with this House of Hackney printed tile, which comes in a blush pink hue and is handmade with a screen-printed Jacobean hibiscus flower.
Okra box pleat lampshade
This hand-block printed green floral lampshade will be a welcome addition to your home.
Dunelm Ruskin red 100% cotton reversible duvet cover and pillowcase set
Boasting floral prints, this reversible bedding set is ideal for adding a cottagecore feel to your bedroom.
Shop Dunelm Ruskin red 100% cotton reversible duvet cover and pillowcase set, £34
Sharland England Middlesex frilled throw cushion cover
This charming cushion features a beautiful vintage, glazed chintz fabric, along with a ruffled border which is perfect for any armchair or bed.
Shop Sharland England Middlesex frilled throw cushion cover, £165
Foley Pottery Stoke chintz fine milk jug
This fine bone china jug is hand decorated and fired by Foley Pottery in Stoke-On-Trent, making these a truly unique gift.
Shop Foley Pottery Stoke chintz fine milk jug at Etsy, £24.95
Birch & Yarn grey floral embroidered cotton velvet cushion cover
Colour, pom poms and florals? Yes, please.
Shop Birch & Yarn grey floral embroidered cotton velvet cushion cover, £17.99
