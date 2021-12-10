All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Take your Christmas decor to the next level by leaving the garish festive colours behind for these simple yet effective rustic buys.
When you think of Christmas colours, red and green often come to mind.
While they are undoubtedly the colours of Christmas and tend to fill us with excitement at the sight of them, sometimes, they can be particularly garish and don’t always provide the look you want to go for.
Luckily, Christmas decorations have advanced over the years and there are decor styles to fit your personal taste – one of which is the emergence of a rustic decor that embraces natural hues and materials and celebrates a more pair backed approach to Christmas styling.
And if you’re looking to switch up your decor choices from garish greens to subtle hues, we’ve rounded up some rustic Christmas decor that will do the trick.
You may also like
23 wonderful Christmas crafts for adults to try this festive season
Amara Christmas Straw tree ornament
Adorn your home with this charming tree ornament from Amara Christmas. Natural in colour, it features a layered straw design pairing beautifully with any Christmas decor.
Wilko cosy pine cone hanging Christmas decorations
Pine cones are the ultimate rustic Christmas accessory – and this pack of four is inspired by the outdoors and designed to bring comforting warmth to the decorations.
Zara Home Christmas tree decoration
This adorable paper Christmas decoration is perfect for hanging on your tree this season.
Rockett St George natural cream faux floral wreath
Guests are sure to marvel at this natural-coloured wreath, which features a combination of faux florals made from beautifully beaded detailing in a gleaming gold and cream colour.
Shop Rockett St George natural cream faux floral wreath, £25
The Wedding of my Dreams Scandi style wooden Christmas decorations
Mix and match your tree decor with these wooden Christmas decorations, which include brown twine so they can be hung easily. Simple and effective.
Shop The Wedding of my Dreams Scandi style wooden Christmas decorations at Not On The High Street, £14
John Lewis & Partners 240 LED firecracker lights
Christmas isn’t complete without the twinkle of illuminating fairy lights – and these John Lewis LED firecracker lights will add a lovely amount of sparkle to your home.
Wayfair natural wooden candlestick
Christmas isn’t complete without the flicker of candles – and this natural wooden candlestick will hold your candles in place as they shine beautifully across your home.
Dunelm light up rattan ball
This rattan ball is an elegant decoration for your house this winter and will be a cute addition to your Christmas decor.
Ginger Ray rustic wooden Merry Christmas bunting
Add a trendy rustic feel to your home this Christmas with Ginger Ray’s wooden Merry Christmas bunting.
Shop Ginger Ray rustic wooden Merry Christmas bunting, £7.99
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
Under-£30 Secret Santa gifts for your homeware-loving colleagues
Home and interiors
Get creative this Christmas with these 11 DIY craft kits
Home and interiors
4 ways to create a rich and cosy Christmas scent at home
Life
Countdown to Christmas with these 15 fun and unusual advent calendars