From bold multicoloured baubles to dainty star designs, these fairy lights will add festive cheer to your home.
Many of us eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Christmas season.
From the sweet taste of mulled wine to the endless list of festive movies to watch, Christmas evokes a time for family and relaxation – and there’s nothing like decorating your home to get you into the holiday mood.
One of the key elements to getting your home Christmas-ready is fairy lights, which will provide a festive glow that will light up any space.
From star-shaped fairy lights to multicoloured beams, this selection is sure to add a twinkle to your eye and are a must to purchase in the run-up to Christmas.
Talking Tables holly string lights
Add a twinkle to your home with these string lights by Talking Tables, which will bring a perfect pop of colour to your Christmas table, mantlepiece, bannister or as a part of your centrepiece.
Shop Talking Tables holly string lights at John Lewis, £10.50
100 fairy lights
These multifunctional fairy lights can be used in a variety of ways, from being hung beautifully around your home to placing them around Christmas presents to create stunning displays.
Trille star battery fairy lights
Create the perfect ambience throughout the festive season with these 40 star-shaped LED lights. Complete with a six-hour timer, they work perfectly for indoor or outdoor use and will brighten any location.
Christmas 520 festive LED lights
Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year with these subtle yet bold festive LED lights. With 520 lights at your disposal, there is no doubt that you’ll be able to turn your home into a winter wonderland.
Leaves string lights
Elevate your home with these Graham and Green metallic gold leaf lights, which you can add when decorating a mantelpiece, wooden beam or picture frame.
Star fairy lights
These delicate battery-operated lights are a discrete way to start decorating your home in time for the joyful season. For a touch of glamour and sophistication, these lights can be entwined into your wreaths and garlands, or make for a beautiful addition to your dinner table.
Gold confetti Christmas garland with lights
Featuring a gold confetti design with warm white LED lights, these Oliver Bonas garland with lights will add sparkle and style to any room.
Shop Gold confetti Christmas garland with lights at Oliver Bonas, £35
LED transparent string lights - multi-coloured
If you’re a fan of multi-coloured lights, these are definitely worth adding to your home and will add a cheery glow and seasonal spirit wherever they’re placed.
LED transparent string lights - multi-coloured at Robert Dyas, £11.99
Heart copper fairy lights
These string lights are a cute addition to your Christmas decorations and include 20 copper fairy lights and white heart lights in total.
Irislights Biscotti
The Biscotti fairy lights from Swedish brand Irislights can be a great backlight in the living room or as a ceiling light in a bedroom, adding warmth and a refreshing take to your holiday decorations.
Crystal cascade light garland
This seasonal light garland will illuminate your home, thanks to the LED wire lights entwined with little clear crystal bead clusters which will look charming among festive trees and Christmas foliage.
Shop Crystal cascade light garland at Not On The High Street, £19.25
Images: Courtesy of brands