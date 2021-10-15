Collage of fairy lights

Christmas 2021: 11 festive fairy lights to add a sparkle to your home

From bold multicoloured baubles to dainty star designs, these fairy lights will add festive cheer to your home.

Many of us eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Christmas season.

From the sweet taste of mulled wine to the endless list of festive movies to watch, Christmas evokes a time for family and relaxation – and there’s nothing like decorating your home to get you into the holiday mood.

One of the key elements to getting your home Christmas-ready is fairy lights, which will provide a festive glow that will light up any space.

From star-shaped fairy lights to multicoloured beams, this selection is sure to add a twinkle to your eye and are a must to purchase in the run-up to Christmas.

  • Talking Tables holly string lights

    A photo of leaves string lights
    Talking Tables holly string lights

    Add a twinkle to your home with these string lights by Talking Tables, which will bring a perfect pop of colour to your Christmas table, mantlepiece, bannister or as a part of your centrepiece.

    Shop Talking Tables holly string lights at John Lewis, £10.50

  • 100 fairy lights

    Photo of fairy lights and christmas baubles
    100 LED fairy lights

    These multifunctional fairy lights can be used in a variety of ways, from being hung beautifully around your home to placing them around Christmas presents to create stunning displays.

    Shop 100 fairy lights at UFurnish, £22.99

  • Trille star battery fairy lights

    A photo of star shaped fairy lights
    Trille star battery fairy lights

    Create the perfect ambience throughout the festive season with these 40 star-shaped LED lights. Complete with a six-hour timer, they work perfectly for indoor or outdoor use and will brighten any location.

    Shop Trille star battery fairy lights at UFurnish, £22.99

  • Christmas 520 festive LED lights

    A photo of CHRISTMAS 520 festive LED lights
    CHRISTMAS 520 festive LED lights

    Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year with these subtle yet bold festive LED lights. With 520 lights at your disposal, there is no doubt that you’ll be able to turn your home into a winter wonderland.

    Shop Christmas 520 festive LED lights at Selfridges, £60

  • Leaves string lights

    A photo of gold leave fairy lights
    Leave string lights

    Elevate your home with these Graham and Green metallic gold leaf lights, which you can add when decorating a mantelpiece, wooden beam or picture frame.

    Shop Leaves string lights at Graham and Green, £45

