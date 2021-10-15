Many of us eagerly anticipate the arrival of the Christmas season.

From the sweet taste of mulled wine to the endless list of festive movies to watch, Christmas evokes a time for family and relaxation – and there’s nothing like decorating your home to get you into the holiday mood.

One of the key elements to getting your home Christmas-ready is fairy lights, which will provide a festive glow that will light up any space.

From star-shaped fairy lights to multicoloured beams, this selection is sure to add a twinkle to your eye and are a must to purchase in the run-up to Christmas.