All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you want to get your Christmas tablescape just right, these festive home accessories will do the job.
Christmas is a time for eating, drinking and celebrating around the table. And so, to make this time as special as possible, you might want to have a little fun creating a festive theme for your dinner table throughout December, and especially on the big day itself.
From mistletoe-covered table runners to starry champagne glasses that sparkle when filled with bubbles, we’ve picked out the most stylish tableware with a Christmas twist.
Whether you’re excited to fully commit to the theme or simply looking for something small to update your table and nod to the time of year, between our edit of candles, plates, tablecloths and more, we think there’ll be something for you.
Anthropologie Morro coupe glasses, set of four
Raise a toast to the Christmas period with these handcrafted couple glasses, which come in a set of four and are sure to delight your dinner party guests.
ALB x Kitri pink striped table runner
Add a vibrant feel to your festive tablescape with this ALB X Kitri pink striped table runner. Printed with eco-friendly pigment dyes, this piece will add some colour and fun to your festivities.
Mrs Alice Katherine berry red placemats, set of four
Create a warm, festive feel at Christmas with these placemats. Designed in a warm berry hue, they’ll fit right into your festive decor.
Shop Mrs Alice Katherine berry red placemats (set of 4), £64
Polspotten steps vase
Whatever flowers you decide to place on your table this Christmas will instantly be elevated thanks to this geometric vase from Polspotten.
Tableday Merry Berry Christmas table setting kit
With so much to plan at Christmas, sometimes having something ready to go is just what you need - and this Tableday Christmas table setting kit is just that. Get your table holiday ready with traditional colours of red and green with this festive kit, which includes all the accessories you need to set up a beautiful table, including full instructions, all in one handy storage box.
With fringe jute placemats, a striped bud vase, bistro candles and a jute table runner, your Christmas party will be oozing festive joy once you’re done setting it.
Shop Tableday Merry Berry Christmas table setting kit, from £69
Flowerbx dried citrus centrepiece
Traditional and festive, this stunning dried citrus centrepiece will add an extra dose of glamour to your table this Christmas.
Nina Campbell napkin
These classic embroidered napkins are enough to brighten up any tablescape and will perfectly complement a subtle Christmas tablescape, whether you’re having a small family Christmas dinner or a lavish formal affair.
Nkuku Sanwi standing star brass lantern
This cute standing star lantern is a great festive accessory to add to your dinner table, thanks to the stunning star design and antique brass finish.
John Lewis Christmas nibbles bowls, set of three
Featuring three different festive designs, these are the perfect receptacles for all those delicious Christmas snacks.
Layered Lounge white ceramic tealight holders, set of three
These ceramic tealight holders come in a rich, wintry white hue – perfect for Christmas-time dining.
Shop Layered Lounge set of 3 white ceramic tealight holders, £20
Anna + Nina twirl place card holder
Dutch brand Anna + Nina is the place to get your hands on beautiful trinkets – such as this candy cane-inspired place card holder that will certainly be hard for your guests to miss.
H&M Home cotton table runner
Update your usual tableware with a themed runner this December.
This mistletoe-covered number would look great decorated with eucalyptus, fir branches or holly and laid down the centre of the table.
Ginger Ray place card holder
Make your guests feel that little bit more special with their own place name on Christmas day.
This clear bauble has a rustic spring of foliage trapped inside for a festive yet minimalist look.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.
Recommended by Megan Murray
Homeware
25 Christmas baubles and decorations to make your tree shine this year
Home and interiors
Under-£30 Secret Santa gifts for your homeware-loving colleagues
Home and interiors
9 fleece bedding sets that will keep you toasty warm when it’s freezing outside
Home and interiors
Elevate your home’s luxe factor with these 11 caramel-hued interiors buys