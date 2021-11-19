collage of christmas tablescaping festive decor

13 festive table accessories to serve the most joyful Christmas dinner ever

Posted by and for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

If you want to get your Christmas tablescape just right, these festive home accessories will do the job. 

Christmas is a time for eating, drinking and celebrating around the table. And so, to make this time as special as possible, you might want to have a little fun creating a festive theme for your dinner table throughout December, and especially on the big day itself. 

From mistletoe-covered table runners to starry champagne glasses that sparkle when filled with bubbles, we’ve picked out the most stylish tableware with a Christmas twist. 

Whether you’re excited to fully commit to the theme or simply looking for something small to update your table and nod to the time of year, between our edit of candles, plates, tablecloths and more, we think there’ll be something for you.

You may also like

How Fearne Cotton hosts the ultimate Christmas, with festive tablescaping and pre-loved decorations

  • Anthropologie Morro coupe glasses, set of four

    Anthropologie set of 4 Morro coupe glasses
    Festive tablescape: Anthropologie set of 4 Morro coupe glasses

    Raise a toast to the Christmas period with these handcrafted couple glasses, which come in a set of four and are sure to delight your dinner party guests.

    Order Anthropologie set of 4 Morro coupe glasses, £46

    BUY NOW

  • ALB x Kitri pink striped table runner

    ALB x KITRI pink striped table runner
    Festive tablescape: ALB x KITRI pink striped table runner

    Add a vibrant feel to your festive tablescape with this ALB X Kitri pink striped table runner. Printed with eco-friendly pigment dyes, this piece will add some colour and fun to your festivities.

    Shop ALB x Kitri pink striped table runner, £60

    BUY NOW

  • Mrs Alice Katherine berry red placemats, set of four

    Mrs Alice Katherine Berry red placemats (set of 4)
    Festive tablescape: Mrs Alice Katherine Berry red placemats (set of 4)

    Create a warm, festive feel at Christmas with these placemats. Designed in a warm berry hue, they’ll fit right into your festive decor.

    Shop Mrs Alice Katherine berry red placemats (set of 4), £64

    BUY NOW

  • Polspotten steps vase

    Polspotten steps vase
    Festive tablescape: Polspotten steps vase

    Whatever flowers you decide to place on your table this Christmas will instantly be elevated thanks to this geometric vase from Polspotten.

    Shop Polspotten steps vase at Frank Bros, £51

    BUY NOW

  • Tableday Merry Berry Christmas table setting kit

    Tableday Merry Berry Christmas table setting kit
    Festive tablescape: Tableday Merry Berry Christmas table setting kit

    With so much to plan at Christmas, sometimes having something ready to go is just what you need - and this Tableday Christmas table setting kit is just that. Get your table holiday ready with traditional colours of red and green with this festive kit, which includes all the accessories you need to set up a beautiful table, including full instructions, all in one handy storage box. 

    With fringe jute placemats, a striped bud vase, bistro candles and a jute table runner, your Christmas party will be oozing festive joy once you’re done setting it.

    Shop Tableday Merry Berry Christmas table setting kit, from £69

    BUY NOW

  • Flowerbx dried citrus centrepiece

    FLOWERBX dried citrus centerpiece
    Festive tablescape: FLOWERBX dried citrus centerpiece

    Traditional and festive, this stunning dried citrus centrepiece will add an extra dose of glamour to your table this Christmas.

    Shop FLOWERBX dried citrus centrepiece, £95

    BUY NOW

  • Nina Campbell napkin

    Nina Campbell napkin
    Festive tablescape: Nina Campbell napkin

    These classic embroidered napkins are enough to brighten up any tablescape and will perfectly complement a subtle Christmas tablescape, whether you’re having a small family Christmas dinner or a lavish formal affair.

    Shop Nina Campbell napkin, £12

    BUY NOW

  • Nkuku Sanwi standing star brass lantern

    Nkuku Sanwi standing star brass small
    Festive tablescape: Nkuku Sanwi standing star brass small

    This cute standing star lantern is a great festive accessory to add to your dinner table, thanks to the stunning star design and antique brass finish.

    Shop Nkuku Sanwi standing star brass lantern, £39

    BUY NOW

  • John Lewis Christmas nibbles bowls, set of three

    John Lewis Christmas nibbles bowls, set of 3
    Festive tablescape: John Lewis Christmas nibbles bowls, set of 3

    Featuring three different festive designs, these are the perfect receptacles for all those delicious Christmas snacks.

    Shop John Lewis Christmas nibbles bowls, set of 3, £8

    BUY NOW

  • Layered Lounge white ceramic tealight holders, set of three

    Layered Lounge set of 3 white ceramic tealight holders
    Festive tablescape: Layered Lounge set of 3 white ceramic tealight holders

    These ceramic tealight holders come in a rich, wintry white hue – perfect for Christmas-time dining. 

    Shop Layered Lounge set of 3 white ceramic tealight holders, £20

    BUY NOW

  • Anna + Nina twirl place card holder

    Anna + Nina twirl place card holder
    Festive tablescape: Anna + Nina twirl place card holder

    Dutch brand Anna + Nina is the place to get your hands on beautiful trinkets – such as this candy cane-inspired place card holder that will certainly be hard for your guests to miss.

    Shop Anna + Nina twirl place card holder at Coggles, £5.56

    BUY NOW

  • H&M Home cotton table runner

    H&M Home cotton table runner
    H&M Home cotton table runner

    Update your usual tableware with a themed runner this December. 

    This mistletoe-covered number would look great decorated with eucalyptus, fir branches or holly and laid down the centre of the table.

    Shop H&M Home cotton table runner, £8.99

    Buy now

  • Ginger Ray place card holder

    Ginger Ray place card holder
    Ginger Ray place card holder

    Make your guests feel that little bit more special with their own place name on Christmas day. 

    This clear bauble has a rustic spring of foliage trapped inside for a festive yet minimalist look.

    Shop Ginger Ray place card holder, £8.99

    Buy now

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.

Recommended by Megan Murray