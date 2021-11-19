Christmas is a time for eating, drinking and celebrating around the table. And so, to make this time as special as possible, you might want to have a little fun creating a festive theme for your dinner table throughout December, and especially on the big day itself.

From mistletoe-covered table runners to starry champagne glasses that sparkle when filled with bubbles, we’ve picked out the most stylish tableware with a Christmas twist.

Whether you’re excited to fully commit to the theme or simply looking for something small to update your table and nod to the time of year, between our edit of candles, plates, tablecloths and more, we think there’ll be something for you.