8 beautiful Christmas garlands to adorn your home with this festive season
A well-placed garland is the ultimate finishing touch to any Christmas-lover’s home decor. Here’s a round up of some of our favourites if you’re looking for last minute decorations to hang before Christmas day.
Whether you’ve had your tree up since the start of November or you’re waiting a few more days until you well and truly deck the halls, one piece of festive decor that should not be overlooked is the Christmas garland.
Often playing second fiddle to the classic wreath, garlands can add a final festive flourish to any space. Artfully draped over a mantelpiece, wrapped around the banister or used as the centrepiece in your seasonal tablescape, there are multiple ways garlands can be used – not to mention countless designs to suit all interior tastes.
From traditional to modern, light-up and rainbow-bright, we’ve listed eight of our favourite Christmas garlands to help turn your home into a winter wonderland.
The White Company symons pre-lit garland
This impressive garland is made for lovers of a traditional Christmas scene. Subtly adorned with twinkling fairy lights, the faux fir needles look as if they’ve been freshly foraged – just with none of the needle drop.
Ginger Ray gold artificial foliage Christmas garland
If you think all that glitters really is gold, this is the garland for you. For instant glamour, drape over your festive tablespace for an effortless finishing touch.
Shop Ginger Ray gold artificial foliage Christmas garland, £18.99
Vintage Rose London white Christmas garland
A neutral colour palette more to your taste? This white felt ball garland is what hygge dreams are made of.
Shop Vintage Rose London white Christmas garland at Etsy, from £7.50
Oliver Bonas gold star and fabric tassel hanging garland
Fans of all things celestial this season won’t be able to resist Oliver Bonas’ star garland. Adorned with chic pink, green and orange tassels it’s a one-way street to instant festive vibes.
Shop Oliver Bonas gold star and fabric tassel hanging garland, £28.50
Lights4fun falala felt Christmas garland
Guaranteeing to inject some Christmas cheer, this colourful garland will have you singing right into the new year.
Super Sweet Party Merry Christmas hessian burlap bunting
If you’re more into cottagecore than bold maximalism, this burlap bunting is just the thing to complete your Christmas collection.
Shop Super Sweet Party Merry Christmas hessian burlap bunting at Etsy, £6.80
Bloom & Wild the garland
Filling your home with the scent of the season, Bloom & Wild’s fresh pine garland keeps things simple with a smattering of dried poppy seed heads, pinecones and birch – but there’s no stopping you from adding extra baubles for a dose of personality.
Woodland Wreath Company Narnia inspired Christmas garland
Let’s be honest, we’re more likely to get rain than snow on Christmas, but this festive garland brings the Narnia vibes all season long.
Shop Woodland Wreath Company Narnia inspired Christmas garland, £155
