Often playing second fiddle to the classic wreath, garlands can add a final festive flourish to any space. Artfully draped over a mantelpiece, wrapped around the banister or used as the centrepiece in your seasonal tablescape, there are multiple ways garlands can be used – not to mention countless designs to suit all interior tastes.

From traditional to modern, light-up and rainbow-bright, we’ve listed eight of our favourite Christmas garlands to help turn your home into a winter wonderland.