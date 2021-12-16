Home and interiors

8 beautiful Christmas garlands to adorn your home with this festive season

Posted by
Annie Simpson
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

The best Christmas garlands 2021

A well-placed garland is the ultimate finishing touch to any Christmas-lover’s home decor. Here’s a round up of some of our favourites if you’re looking for last minute decorations to hang before Christmas day.       

Whether you’ve had your tree up since the start of November or you’re waiting a few more days until you well and truly deck the halls, one piece of festive decor that should not be overlooked is the Christmas garland.  

You may also like

8 Christmas plants to decorate your home this festive season

Often playing second fiddle to the classic wreath, garlands can add a final festive flourish to any space. Artfully draped over a mantelpiece, wrapped around the banister or used as the centrepiece in your seasonal tablescape, there are multiple ways garlands can be used – not to mention countless designs to suit all interior tastes. 

From traditional to modern, light-up and rainbow-bright, we’ve listed eight of our favourite Christmas garlands to help turn your home into a winter wonderland

Images: courtesy of brands