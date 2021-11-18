There’s something about chrome homeware that automatically looks chic in any space. Whether it’s a chrome vase stylishly displaying flowers or a chrome lamp sitting perfectly on a table, the material evokes style and manages to elevate any space.

While the festive season often brings out garish colours, from Christmas baubles to jumpers, we can take all the simple minimalism we can get – and these minimalist chrome buys will add a touch of style and sensibility to your home this winter.