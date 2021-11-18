All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Chrome is a material which often looks sleek in any space – and these nine homeware buys will definitely add a touch of style to your home.
There’s something about chrome homeware that automatically looks chic in any space. Whether it’s a chrome vase stylishly displaying flowers or a chrome lamp sitting perfectly on a table, the material evokes style and manages to elevate any space.
While the festive season often brings out garish colours, from Christmas baubles to jumpers, we can take all the simple minimalism we can get – and these minimalist chrome buys will add a touch of style and sensibility to your home this winter.
Luxe nickel mushroom table lamp
Give your interior some glam with this table lamp, which boasts a striking mushroom shape and will look great beside your bed.
Perch and Parrow Bell side table
This eye-catching tripod side table is perfect for those looking to inject style into their home. Reminiscent of antique stools, this table will instantly uplift any decor.
Dunelm Coco Hollywood mirror light
Bring some Hollywood flair into your home with this light strip, which will be a glamorous addition to your bedroom or dressing room.
John Lewis & Partners spindle metal analogue wall clock
If you’re looking to add a striking piece to your walls, this analogue wall clock will do just the trick.
Shop John Lewis & Partners spindle metal analogue wall clock
Dunelm chrome hat and coat stand
Designed with a modern chrome finish featuring black detailing, this hat and coat stand has two-tier hanging and an incorporated umbrella holder.
Georg Jensen Tunes candleholder centrepiece
Candle-lovers are sure to appreciate this sleek candleholder which will add to your tablescaping designs this season.
Shop Georg Jensen Tunes candleholder centrepiece at Selfridges, £165
Nisbets Olympia vacuum jug
During the winter, we all want to keep our beverages warmer for longer – and this artfully designed jug from Olympia will do just that, thanks to its thermal insulation.
Wayfair Billingsley serving cart
If you’re looking to up your hosting game, this bar cart is a great place to start. Serve drinks from this cart which combines functionality with a modern and elegant design.
Simplehuman pet food storage bin
Pet lovers: this is for you. This simplehuman’s pet food bin has a robust lock-tight handle that keeps food in and pets out and is ideal for storing dog or pet food or other bulk items like flour, rice or sugar.
Shop Simplehuman pet food storage bin at John Lewis, £109.95`
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
Home and interiors
9 hampers and gift sets for the homeware fans in your life
Home and interiors
There’s been a 1,000% increase in Pinterest searches for this particular home aesthetic
Home and interiors
This female-owned design studio will add an extra dose of colour to your home
Home and interiors
Laura Jackson’s new homeware destination is here (and we can’t get enough of it)