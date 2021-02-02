It might not feel like it now, but we’re rapidly speeding towards spring – which is, famously, considered to be a time of renewal.

It’s around this time that many of us will be hit by the sudden urge to declutter our homes, but it can be difficult to know where to begin, especially when you suddenly realise just how much stuff you truly own.

How, then, should we go about getting rid of things we no longer need? Why, by striving to make our home environment an extension of who we are and opting for a meditative decluttering method, of course.