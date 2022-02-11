Now if you’re looking for something a little more pleasant to do while waiting for your kettle to boil, de Barra suggests making a greenhouse for your herbs in the fridge, which she says will “make them last ten times longer”.

Other suggestions made by de Barra included checking your smoke alarm, removing your washing machine drawer to clean and taking a dry cloth and rubbing the seals of your fridge door because “rubber loves to attract it all”.

She added that people can change a lightbulb that they haven’t got around to doing; leave a washing machine door open to avoid mould and smells, unscrew a showerhead and put it into a bowl of water and vinegar; find a stopcock incase of a “major leak” and get some washing up liquid to clean a stain off of a shirt you no longer wear.

Many shared their thoughts on the thread, and how they’ll be using these hacks going forward.

“Fab practical advice, thank you. Recently bought a new dishwasher and salesman told me many people never clean theirs and as a result, their machines break,” commented one user while another wrote: “I’ve found my people! So far this year I’ve deep cleaned my oven with bicarbonate/vinegar, washing machine and cleaning the grout in between my limestone floor had taken me to new levels of ecstasy.”

A third said: “I often spend that time doing nothing so it’s nice to know I have the option to do some of these handy things around the house when I feel like it.”