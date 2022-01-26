I love bright, clashing colours. Anything goes, from stripes with leopard print to pink with red, and when I moved into my first flat in London, I wanted to curate a haven that really represented my identity.

My space may be limited, but no element of my flat is boring: I have vivid prints, walls full of eye-popping, contrasting colours and bundles of houseplants and trinkets in every corner. I even covered my industrial brown fire door in a rose gold tinsel curtain.

But, it wasn’t until I was diagnosed with ADHD at 23 that I finally understood why I was obsessed with excess.