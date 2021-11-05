From fish scale plates to seashell lamps, the coastal charm of these home accessories will bring the tranquility of the sea to you.
As we settle into winter, many of us are dreaming of our next holiday. From feeling the warm sun on our skin to the sand between our toes, there’s something about travelling far from home and being by the beach that can be super relaxing and allows us to unwind from the hustle and bustle of city life.
And while some of us might not be able to travel for a while, there’s no reason why we can’t bring the tranquillity of the sea to us with a selection of coastal-inspired homeware that’ll add style and substance to our homes.
From fish scale-inspired plates to seashell lamps, bring the beach to you with these 12 home accessories.
BlissHome creatures octopus serving bowl
Take yourself under the sea with this octopus-design serving bowl from John Lewis. The striking design, which features the skillfully hand-sponged graphic, is sure to make a splash as a table centrepiece.
Shop BlissHome creatures octopus serving bowl at John Lewis, £70
Dunelm watercolour stripe cushion
Relax with this soft watercolour stripe cushion that is reminiscent of the seaside and made with a polyester cover and plump hollow fibre filling.
Jasmine Alice Home black & white murex shell candle
Who doesn’t love finding a beautiful seashell by the beach? And this candle will be a stunning fixture on your mantlepiece thanks to its milky white coating and rich, burnt brown splodges.
The sweet scent of refreshing bergamot oil is sure to permeate any space and have you dreaming of an oceanic holiday far away.
Shop Jasmine Alice Home black & white murex shell candle at The Drop, £14.99
John Lewis stacked whales sculpture
Add texture to your home with these fun whale sculptures. Made of polyresin for a detailed finish, the bottom whale resembles a wicker basket, while the upper two whales favours carved wood.
Wayfair nautical seahorse rosamund figurine
Seahorses are known for being friendly and loyal sea animals and will make a perfect symbol and subtle ornament to add to any room.
Shop Wayfair nautical seahorse rosamund figurine at UFurnish, £54.99
Rose and Grey seashell lamp
Create the perfect calming atmosphere in your bedroom with these soft yet standout seashell lamps from Rose and Grey.
Anthropologie chunky knit wool throw blanket
Cosy up with this chunky knit wool blanket in a dark turquoise hue that’ll make you feel like you’re right there in the ocean – but dry and snuggly of course.
Fortnum and Mason Herend fish scale dessert plate
This quirky dessert plate is crafted from fine white porcelain and features Herend’s signature fish scale pattern.
Popolo fish carafe
Add some kitsch decor to your home with this Popolo fish carafe. Expertly crafted, this artisanal vessel is inspired by traditional Italian ceramics and will bring life and vibrancy to any tablescape.
La Redoute malo striped cotton duvet cover
Get nautical with this duvet cover and embrace your inner sailor.
Abyss & Habidecor malibu bath mat
If you love coastal-inspired bathrooms, this malibu bath mat from Abyss & Habidecor is for you. Printed with a beautiful birds-eye view shoreline design, this bath mat features a range of blending deep blues, crisp whites and sandy shades.
Glug Jug candle stick holders
This statement candlestick holder will add a blast of personality to mantelpieces, tablescapes, and every other surface in need of a glow-up in your home.
Handmade from jesmonite – an environmentally-friendly resin – these stylish candlestick holders also come in mint green, orange, baby blue and lilac.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
