These coastal-inspired home accessories will bring the beach to you this winter

From fish scale plates to seashell lamps, the coastal charm of these home accessories will bring the tranquility of the sea to you.

As we settle into winter, many of us are dreaming of our next holiday. From feeling the warm sun on our skin to the sand between our toes, there’s something about travelling far from home and being by the beach that can be super relaxing and allows us to unwind from the hustle and bustle of city life.

And while some of us might not be able to travel for a while, there’s no reason why we can’t bring the tranquillity of the sea to us with a selection of coastal-inspired homeware that’ll add style and substance to our homes.

From fish scale-inspired plates to seashell lamps, bring the beach to you with these 12 home accessories.

  • La Redoute malo striped cotton duvet cover

    stripped duvet cover bed
    La Redoute malo striped cotton duvet cover

    Get nautical with this duvet cover and embrace your inner sailor.

    Shop malo striped cotton duvet cover, £25

    BUY NOW

  • Abyss & Habidecor malibu bath mat

    Abyss & Habidecor malibu bath mat
    Abyss & Habidecor malibu bath mat

    If you love coastal-inspired bathrooms, this malibu bath mat from Abyss & Habidecor is for you. Printed with a beautiful birds-eye view shoreline design, this bath mat features a range of blending deep blues, crisp whites and sandy shades.

    Shop Abyss & Habidecor malibu bath mat at Amara, £290

    BUY NOW

  • Glug Jug candle stick holders

    candle holder table
    Glug Jug candle stick holders

    This statement candlestick holder will add a blast of personality to mantelpieces, tablescapes, and every other surface in need of a glow-up in your home.

    Handmade from jesmonite – an environmentally-friendly resin – these stylish candlestick holders also come in mint green, orange, baby blue and lilac.

    Shop Glug Jug candle stick holders at The Drop, £20

    BUY NOW

