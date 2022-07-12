All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The sea and the various blue hues within it have become a source of inspiration among the interiors set – and these blue and white homeware buys will give your home the breezy coastal feel you desire.
Blue is a colour that resonates with many – and it’s become a much-loved colour among the interiors set.
From the emergence of crustaceancore to coastal grandmother, the sea and the various blue hues within it have been the ultimate homeware trend for summer 2022 – and when combined with white, you get a summer colour combination that you just can’t beat.
This can be seen across home decor, including Yolke’s latest products from napkins to linen tablecloths – and we’ve listed 11 other homeware buys that will give your home the airy coastal feel you desire.
Hay juice high striped glass vase
Your blooms will sit beautifully in this striped glass from Hay, whether it’s placed on a coffee table or a shelf.
Yolke set of 6 napkins blue & white stripe
Give your tablescape an upgrade with these Yolke napkins, which come in a set of six in a chic blue-and-white stripe design.
Our Place side plates
Simple yet vibrant, these Our Place side plates are handmade from a blend of recycled and virgin porcelain and are easily stackable.
La Redoute Interieurs Hendaye striped rectangular cotton cushion cover
Inject some nautical flair into your home with this striped rectangular cotton cushion cover that will look great wherever you place it.
Shop La Redoute Interieurs Hendaye striped rectangular cotton cushion cover, £10.50
H&M Home hand-painted ceramic plate
The ocean has become a source of endless inspiration in the interiors world – and this H&M Home ceramic plate will be the perfect way to get in on the trend.
Habitat wave laundry basket
Ditch clutter in favour of this cool laundry basket, which features a bold, contemporary design that’s right at home in modern bedrooms or bathrooms.
David Shuttle Mackenzie-Childs royal check square coasters, set of 4
Top your table with these blue and white checked coasters. The heat-resistant surface features a royal check art print on a hardboard substrate that is backed with natural cork.
Shop David Shuttle Mackenzie-Childs royal check square coasters, set of 4, £39
Arket jacquard woven bath towel
Step out of the shower and into this woven bath towel. Featuring a jacquard pattern, this soft bath towel is made from pure organic cotton with good absorption properties.
Amy Sia blue dot shower curtain
Ditch boring white shower curtains in favour of this bold design, featuring a blue dot pattern.
Shop Amy Sia blue dot shower curtain at Junique, from £47.95
The Sette blue stripe vase
This vase from The Sette will bring a subtle splash of colour to any room.
Anthropologie scalloped ceramic side table
Whether placed in your living room or garden, this eye-catching side table offers a burst of colour – as well as a place to set your drink.
