Blue is a colour that resonates with many – and it’s become a much-loved colour among the interiors set.

From the emergence of crustaceancore to coastal grandmother, the sea and the various blue hues within it have been the ultimate homeware trend for summer 2022 – and when combined with white, you get a summer colour combination that you just can’t beat.

This can be seen across home decor, including Yolke’s latest products from napkins to linen tablecloths – and we’ve listed 11 other homeware buys that will give your home the airy coastal feel you desire.