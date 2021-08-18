There’s something about a beautiful book that inspires us to make it our own. Whether it’s a gift to a friend who we’re sure would love it as much as we do, or because its cover matches our living room’s colour palette, an aesthetically pleasing tome is hard to leave in the shop.

Whether you opt to add just a couple to your already-heaving bookshelf or pile several of them up to double as a coffee table, a colourful or attention-grabbing coffee table book is as ornamental as anything else in your home, so it pays to pay attention to them.

Behold, here we’ve picked out 11 stunning coffee table books that would make the perfect finishing touch to your décor set-up and are simply too pretty not to own. From food and travel to fashion and flowers, these eye-catching books are crying out to be added to your basket.