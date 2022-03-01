One of the trends predicted to take over in 2022 is collage assemblage.

According to WGSN’s print and pattern trends report, collaged creations are a “must-have print story for interiors” and often include cut-and-paste techniques that are key to creating original patterns, reworking past designs and optimising unused materials. They’re also a great way to inject colour and prints into your space, from daring contrasting colours and textures to abstract styles and obscure shapes that can give an artsy feel to any home.