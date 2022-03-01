WGSN’s print and patterns report found collage assemblage is predicted to be one of the biggest trends this year – and we’ve found 11 pieces that can help you incorporate this into your space.
One of the trends predicted to take over in 2022 is collage assemblage.
According to WGSN’s print and pattern trends report, collaged creations are a “must-have print story for interiors” and often include cut-and-paste techniques that are key to creating original patterns, reworking past designs and optimising unused materials. They’re also a great way to inject colour and prints into your space, from daring contrasting colours and textures to abstract styles and obscure shapes that can give an artsy feel to any home.
If you’re looking to incorporate this trend into your home decor, we’ve found 11 pieces – from rugs to cushions – to get you started.
Anthropologie Audrey Lee year of women mug
Designed by illustrator Audrey Lee for Anthropologie, this empowering stoneware mug features the profiles of a diverse group of women standing as a united force.
Made Onadowan cotton cushion
When you want to switch up your interior, the little things make a huge difference – and this embroidered, printed cushion designed by Rebecca Hoyes will bring shape and colour to any sofa, bed or armchair.
ShaMiLaB Matisse cut-out collage throw blanket
Drape your bed, your sofa or yourself in this soft, fluffy blanket inspired by artist Henri Matisse.
Shop ShaMiLab Matisse cut out collage throw blanket at RedBubble, £36.09
Peachy Parrot Coco bath mat
This abstract marbled bath mat is made up of terracotta, cola and a slice of turquoise to add a splash of warmth to your bathroom and is a real treat for your feet.
Abstract House modern shapes collage art print
This stunning artwork, which features modern shapes, would be a great addition to any minimalist decor space.
So’Home Inaluxe drift geometric pattern rug in 100% wool
Add a splash of colour to your living space with this geometric pattern rug, which exudes personality and style.
Shop So’Home Inaluxe drift geometric pattern rug in 100% wool at La Redoute, £249
Casa Amarosa geo shapes handcrafted cushion
Handmade by artisans on looms, this cushion adds a bold pattern and invites colour into any living space. It’ll look great placed casually on a sofa or an armchair.
Shop Casa Amarosa geo shapes handcrafted cushion at Trouva, £69.95
Ferm Living entire tapestry blanket
Hang this tapestry blanket on any wall and it’s sure to make a statement, thanks to the distinctive artwork from textile designer and artist Berit Mogensen Lopez.
Thrills of the Emporium Kira marble bookends
Place your books among these marble bookends, which feature a reflective gold finish, making them both stylish and functional.
Ferm Living ceramic plate
Hand-painted with light strokes, this plate is made from special clay and pays tribute to femininity with the simple silhouette of a woman, making it a unique piece to add to your kitchenware.
Tom Dixon swirl-stepped recycled marble bookends
These Tom Dixon bookends are made from resin mixed with recycled powered residue to create a truly original design. They’re perfect for keeping your books upright or enhance your tablescapes by filling them with taper candles.
Shop Tom Dixon swirl stepped recycled marble bookends at Net-A-Porter, £225
Images: courtesy of brands
