Colour drenching is the monochromatic interiors trend to watch in 2023
Colour drenching is the process of using the same colour in different forms throughout a space – and it’s having a resurgence in 2023.
When we think of our homes, there is so much attention placed on mixing textures, patterns and styles to create the ideal space – but a new painting trend is changing that.
According to experts from leading paint brand Colourtrend, colour drenching is predicted to be one of the big interior trends for 2023, as people go back to basics when it comes to their walls and ceilings, allowing simplicity to be the real statement.
“Colour drenching is the process of using the same colour in different forms throughout a space, and can be easily achieved by painting your walls and woodwork in the same colour,” says Colourtrend marketing executive Fiona McGrath.
“Fearless and fun, colour drenching is a concept that’s set to be a major trend throughout 2023 because it creates a focal point and injects personality into any room.”
The days of painting a feature wall a different colour or incorporating wallpaper into your space for bold clashy design are being replaced with colour drenching, which has the ability to make a room feel larger or more cosy depending on the shades used.
McGrath says colour drenching can elevate a space in multiple ways, as painting a ceiling the same colour as your walls creates the illusion of a larger room and higher ceilings, while colour drenching with lighter colours can really “open up a space”, making it feel bright and airy and can make a smaller room feel larger.
Meanwhile, the use of darker colours for colour drenching creates drama and a sense of luxury and opulence.
“Darker shades are a brilliant choice for those looking to create a sense of luxury and are ideal for those who wish to really make a statement with their colour choice,” says McGrath.
But how does one truly achieve the colour drenching look in their home?
Well, McGrath says the key to it is to carry the same tone throughout your space.
“When choosing your shade, make sure that it will work well with the other elements of your home like the floors and soft furnishings.”
Whether you want to bring a bright and airy feel to a smaller space or create a sense of drama and warmth to keep you cosy year-round, colour drenching might be the key to creating the vibe you’re after.
It’s time to get the paintbrushes and rollers out.
Images: Colourtrend