When we think of our homes, there is so much attention placed on mixing textures, patterns and styles to create the ideal space – but a new painting trend is changing that.

According to experts from leading paint brand Colourtrend, colour drenching is predicted to be one of the big interior trends for 2023, as people go back to basics when it comes to their walls and ceilings, allowing simplicity to be the real statement.

“Colour drenching is the process of using the same colour in different forms throughout a space, and can be easily achieved by painting your walls and woodwork in the same colour,” says Colourtrend marketing executive Fiona McGrath.