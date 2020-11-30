These are the most fun, festive and inclusive Christmas cards out there this year

Zimbabwe-born Avila has always loved to paint and draw. However, she noticed a problem with her own talents early on: “I was very good at drawing Eurocentric features, but when it came to drawing an African person with Afro hair, I struggled. It seems silly looking back at it now, it was as if that wasn’t desirable or pleasing to draw. I now know what a bad mindset that is to have, but it was influenced by the environment around me and the media I was exposed to.”

Chidume turned her artistic attention to the world of greetings cards and gifts while pursuing her degree in law. When she realised that representation in the greetings card industry was sorely lacking, she decided she had to do something.

She says: “Greetings cards conform to old stereotypes, which are not reflective of the society we live in. We live in such a multicultural and diverse world that it doesn’t make sense that you can’t go out and buy a greeting card with a Black family, a non-binary person or an Asian family or just someone of a different sexuality on it.”