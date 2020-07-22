There’s a shortcut to making your kitchen look instantly cool and it’s as simple as using copper accessories.

Scroll through interior design accounts on Instagram and you’ll see what we mean; copper pans, pots and kettles elevate a kitchen set up and create a stylish, curated aesthetic.

What’s more, it won’t mean overhauling your whole kitchen. Simply add a few of these metallic accessories when you can, and before you know it your space will have taken on a modern edge that didn’t involve re-tiling the splash back or painting the walls.