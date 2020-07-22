Copper kitchenware, accessories and utensils to buy now

Posted by for Home

Copper kitchen accessories and utensils to give the heart of your home a modern look.

There’s a shortcut to making your kitchen look instantly cool and it’s as simple as using copper accessories. 

Scroll through interior design accounts on Instagram and you’ll see what we mean; copper pans, pots and kettles elevate a kitchen set up and create a stylish, curated aesthetic. 

What’s more, it won’t mean overhauling your whole kitchen. Simply add a few of these metallic accessories when you can, and before you know it your space will have taken on a modern edge that didn’t involve re-tiling the splash back or painting the walls. 

To get you started, we’ve picked out a selection of copper kitchen accessories with a variety of uses. From a must-buy Smeg kettle to a dreamy candle to pop on your kitchen work surface, little touches like this make all the difference.  

Images: Unsplash / courtesy of brands

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

