Copper kitchen accessories and utensils to give the heart of your home a modern look.
There’s a shortcut to making your kitchen look instantly cool and it’s as simple as using copper accessories.
Scroll through interior design accounts on Instagram and you’ll see what we mean; copper pans, pots and kettles elevate a kitchen set up and create a stylish, curated aesthetic.
What’s more, it won’t mean overhauling your whole kitchen. Simply add a few of these metallic accessories when you can, and before you know it your space will have taken on a modern edge that didn’t involve re-tiling the splash back or painting the walls.
To get you started, we’ve picked out a selection of copper kitchen accessories with a variety of uses. From a must-buy Smeg kettle to a dreamy candle to pop on your kitchen work surface, little touches like this make all the difference.
Smeg kettle
Yes, even kettles can be stylish. Well, when they’re designed by Smeg that is.
The contrast between copper and stainless steel is eye-catching, and we like the curved shape, too.
Copper and marble barware tool set
We don’t need an excuse to shake up a cocktail, but this beautiful bar set has us even more tempted.
The marble stand ticks off a trend in itself, and holds a bottle opener, hammer jigger, cocktail strainer and knife.
Shop copper and marble barware tool set at Not on the Highstreet, £24.50 (originally £49)
Copper stovetop kettle
If you have a gas hob, or even a country-style range cooker, this stovetop kettle makes for a beautiful accessory.
No need to tidy it away, keep it positioned atop of your stove all day so you can admire it.
Hand poured soy wax candle
We love to keep a candle burning in our kitchens to ensure that the heart of the home always smells amazing.
This amber candle is deliciously scented with intense earthy undertones of amber, cedarwood and hints of patchouli.
Legacy teacup set
This teacup set is both classic and modern, nodding to the traditional English past time of afternoon tea with a sleek aesthetic.
Bendt hanging ceiling rack
This cool ceiling rack is perfect for hanging pots, pans and kitchen utensils from, but you can also style it up with a bunch of dried lavender or herbs for a rustic look.
Beya metallic cutlery
Spice up your dining table with this 16 piece set of metallic cutlery.
Each piece has been inscribed with an ornate decorative pattern, making this the perfect set for a special occasion or dinner party.
Shop Beya metallic cutlery at Sklum, £31.14 (originally £129.16)
Images: Unsplash / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.