It seems that love is in the air, because the latest interiors trend is all about embracing romanticism. The ‘coquette’ aesthetic originated, as so many homeware trends tend to do, on TikTok, where it has notched up an impressive 7 billion views. It’s derived, of course, from the word ‘coquette’, which describes a flirtatious woman, but when it comes to interiors, this vibe is much more focused on gentle pastel hues, vintage-inspired details, floral prints, traditionally feminine fabrics like lace and tulle, and soft lighting. If you were a fully paid-up member of the millennial pink fan club a few years back, getting on board with coquettecore (not to be confused with cottagecore, which is all about simple, countryside living – got it?) could be a simple way to overhaul your space by making some small but impactful tweaks. Intrigued? Here are a few ways you can bring the trend into your home, according to an interiors expert.

Pastel colour palettes

“The whole concept of ‘coquette’ is about embracing softness, so using a pastel shade is the natural choice,” explains Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft Home. It’s good news, then, if you’ve already invested in the obligatory scalloped pink sofa, as it’ll make a great focal point for your coquette-inspired room. To add depth, Collins recommends adding some darker shades in complementary tones. “Keep the hues consistent in the space,” she advises. “Although we want to ensure there are levels, mixing warm and cool tones could confuse the room rather than maximise the potential of the space. Try adding in deep maroons, teals or dark dusky pinks to make sure the rooms aren’t washed out.”

Cosy furnishings

“It’s important to embrace comfort and homey qualities to achieve the desired effect,” Collins says, and that’s certainly a tip we can get on board with. She recommends that you “invest in plush throws and cushions, particularly in your bedroom, to capture that dreamy, ethereal look,” and “dress your bed up with decorative pillows of different shapes and sizes for a higgledy-piggledy effect – some patchwork, some silky”. Don’t worry about mismatching prints like florals and gingham.

Trinkets galore

Here’s one for all the maximalists. Collins advises that picking “the right accents to complete the space” is a key component of coquette style, so stock up on “vintage-style photo frames, candles or jewellery boxes [that] will look perfect in your bedroom or a cosy living room”.

Soft lighting

Move away from the big light. Coquettecore is all about a softer – and yes, more flattering – approach to lighting, rather than a harsh overhead glare. “Overhead lighting goes against everything that this trend embodies. Comforting and snug interiors are not well complemented by stark bright lights that don’t allow you to relax,” Collins notes. Instead, she suggests adopting a ‘layer lighting’ mentality when designing your home. That means opting for several “different table and floor lamps, so you have more control over the amount of exposure in a room. This means as you wind down and snuggle up on the sofa in the evening, you can make the place as cosy as you like.” Bliss.

Go vintage

The coquette trend “embraces traditional romantic styling, reminiscent of the 18th century”, says Collins (think Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette), so it “lends itself well to second-hand shopping”. Of course, you’re unlikely to pick up any bona fide 18th century finds at your local vintage market or antiques shop. Look for pieces that are inspired by the era instead. “I would suggest purchasing the fundamental furniture in your home first-hand – the sofa, bed etc – and then investing in vintage decor and allowing these pieces to take front and centre,” Collins adds. “When searching for your coquette pieces, remember the more decadent, the better. Swirling shapes, twee patterns and grand, velvet textures are a few examples that complement the styling perfectly.”

