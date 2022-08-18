All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If you are a fan of the coastalcore and crustaceancore interiors trends, these coral-patterned homeware buys are the perfect way to get in on it.
If you’ve been perusing our home and interiors pieces this summer, you’ll know that the sea has been a major source of inspiration.
From coastalcore to crustaceancore, the ocean has been dominating the decor world and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon. Right now, coral patterns are on our minds and on our wishlists.
Les Ottomans Saint Jacques ceramic hand-painted plate
Bring the ocean to your table setting with this plate from Les Ottomans. Made from ceramic and hand-painted in Italy, this plate is shaped like a collection of shells and features red coral design accents.
Shop Les Ottomans saint jacques ceramic hand-painted plate at FarFetch, £70
Jeren orange coral and seaweed-pattern wallpaper mural
You won’t regret installing this mural, which features an orange coral and seaweed pattern and is sure to be the highlight of your home decor.
Shop Jeren orange coral and seaweed pattern at Wallpaper Mural, £28.75
Decor Bay finger coral decor ornament sculpture
Place this stunning coral ornament on any shelf or coffee table to add a dose of shape and texture to your home.
Shop Decor Bay finger coral decor ornament sculpture medium, £35
Desenio coral cut-outs poster
Whether you want to get your gallery wall started or complement your prints with another design, this coral cut-outs poster will be the perfect addition. The graphic illustration includes a red coral shape on a light beige background with black text at the top and bottom.
Club Matters coral placemats
These coral placemats are a perfect homage to the miraculous marine ecosystems and feature vintage coral shapes on an elegant eau de nil background.
Cushion Covers Store ocean coral ballet cushion
Inject some colour into your decor with this custom-made-to-order coral-designed cushion.
Shop Cushion Covers Store ocean coral ballet cushion, £38.99
Home and Bay Batela coral square cushion
Zazzle watercolour coral-pattern mug
Design your own mug and incorporate this coral pattern, courtesy of Zazzle.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
