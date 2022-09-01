All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Darker nights and cooler temperatures will soon be upon us – get ahead of the autumn season with these cosy blankets from Made, Arket, H&M and more.
It’s officially the first of September – and that means a new season will soon be upon us.
The prospect of autumn means cosy nights in with a cup of tea, a good book, candles and a new Netflix series or two – and nothing says an autumn night in quite like relaxing at home while wrapped up in a cosy blanket.
If you’re looking for a good quality blanket that perfectly transitions from summer to autumn, these midweight options are worth adding to your interiors wishlist.
Made Holden cotton knit throw
This geometric, cool and colourful blanket is full of charm and features a tessellating pattern that gives this cotton knit throw a striking style.
Arket Pia Wallén cross blanket
Pia Wallén is one of the most celebrated designers on the contemporary Scandinavian scene. This cross-patterned blanket encapsulates her aesthetic and will be a year-round homeware staple.
Print~Sisters swirls blanket
Cosy up with this luxurious woven blanket, which features an abstract geological pattern.
Anthropologie Vanessa throw blanket
Brighten up rainy days with this vibrant print throw, which is plenty big enough to wrap yourself up in while relaxing on the sofa.
The Tartan Blanket Co recycled wool knee blanket
This blanket blends recycled wool with longer mixed fibres saved from landfill to create a soft, durable and sustainable blanket.
Carhartt WIP scope woven blanket
This cool woven blanket will be the perfect addition to minimalist interiors, with its signature branding and artwork designed across the soft cotton blanket.
Shop Carhartt WIP scope woven blanket at The Hip Store, £110
Urban Outfitters black cosy throw blanket
Snuggle up under this black throw with fringe trimming – perfect for topping a bed or sofa.
H&M Home animal-patterned cotton blanket
This H&M blanket oozes cosy vibes thanks to the autumnal colour palette, graphic animal print and soft, cotton feel.
Dunelm soft fleece throw
With a soft fleece finish for added warmth and comfort, this machine washable throw is simple in design and will add a minimal accent to your bed or sofa.
Atlantic Blankets yellow herringbone wool blanket
Created from 100% breathable wool, this yellow herringbone wool blanket is a vibrant twist on a classic.
Barnbury Home fuchsia Balmoral herringbone throw
Drape this throw over the foot of a bed or arm of a chair for a relaxed pop of colour.
Shop Barnbury Home fuchsia Balmoral herringbone throw at Trouva, £88
