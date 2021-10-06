All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From stimulating serotonin to creating the feeling of a warm hug, weighted blankets are a must-have for those looking to put themselves first.
Nothing says winter like snuggling up in a blanket at night with a cup of tea and a good book – or watching a few episodes of your favourite show before dozing off.
While many of us have our favourite blankets to hold onto, it might be time for an upgrade – and a weighted blanket may just be the one to purchase.
Weighted blankets have numerous benefits, from helping poor sleepers get much-needed rest to easing anxiety and stress.
You may also like
Best warm and cosy knitted throws, blankets and cushions for winter
While they are like regular blankets, most have glass or plastic beads stitched into them, which gives the added weight that makes them oh-so-comfortable.
With the promise of pure relaxation, it’s no surprise that there is a rising number of people getting on the weighted blanket bandwagon – and we’ve curated the best of the best to purchase and meet any need.
Wayfair Celada Weighted Blanket
Whether you’re laying on your sofa or in bed, wrapping yourself in this Celada weighted blanket will surely help you get a good night’s sleep. The blanket is designed with separately sewn pockets filled with glass beads to give a gentle pressure over your body to help reduce stress and anxiety.
John Lewis & Partners Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket
This weighted blanket is simple in design but extremely effective. Complete with a special weighty filling to create a cosy feel and even pressure across your body, you can wrap yourself in this specialist blanket and reduce restlessness and increase relaxation in a matter of minutes.
Shop John Lewis & Partners Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket, £80.00 - £110.00
Eve Sleep weighted blanket
Wrap yourself in this 100% cotton blanket and feel like you’re being enveloped in a warm and comforting hug.
Remy The Sleeper
The Sleeper prides itself on helping people get a better night’s sleep and has various options to cater to your needs. From four weight categories to a series of colours, this unique weighted blanket is the epitome of comfort.
Baloo Weighted Blanket
This weighted blanket comes with a host of benefits, from natural and chemical-free materials to 100% cotton exterior and interior making it perfect for cool, deep sleep.
The Sleep Lab The Silent Gravity Blanket
The Sleep Lab’s Gravity Blanket combines comfort and stylish design to ensure a dry comfortable night’s sleep.
One of its key features is its use of bamboo, which is thermoregulating and includes a cover with 12 specially built-in straps, which are tied to 12 sewn points so that the weight is distributed evenly.
Cuckooland Icon Celine Velvet Weighted Blanket
This luxe green velvet blanket is enough to make anyone want to dive in and snuggle up.
Including individual pockets filled with glass beads, the weight is evenly distributed over the body to give you a good night’s sleep, giving a feeling of safety and relaxation.
Kally Weighted Anxiety Blanket
Who needs an ordinary duvet when you have this by your side? Made in mind for those with anxiety, this weighted blanket applies pressure on the body to deliver an increase in the release of serotonin and reducing cortisol to help you enter a calm, deep slumber.
Rest Easy Sleep Better Weighted Blanket
This blush pink weighted blanket has a calming effect to help improve sleep quality, complete with a stylish padded design.
little home at John Lewis Camping Weighted Blanket
This versatile blanket is a statement piece that will look and feel good across the arm of a sofa or on your bed.
Shop little home at John Lewis Camping Weighted Blanket, £45.00
Gravity Weighted Blanket
This cult-favourite gravity weighted blanket is celebrated for its soothing quality and is a slice of self-care wrapped in one luxury material.
Images: courtesy of brands