A collage of weighted blankets

11 cosy weighted blankets to help you get a better night’s sleep

Posted by for Home and interiors

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

From stimulating serotonin to creating the feeling of a warm hug, weighted blankets are a must-have for those looking to put themselves first. 

Nothing says winter like snuggling up in a blanket at night with a cup of tea and a good book – or watching a few episodes of your favourite show before dozing off.

While many of us have our favourite blankets to hold onto, it might be time for an upgrade – and a weighted blanket may just be the one to purchase.

Weighted blankets have numerous benefits, from helping poor sleepers get much-needed rest to easing anxiety and stress.

You may also like

Best warm and cosy knitted throws, blankets and cushions for winter

While they are like regular blankets, most have glass or plastic beads stitched into them, which gives the added weight that makes them oh-so-comfortable.

With the promise of pure relaxation, it’s no surprise that there is a rising number of people getting on the weighted blanket bandwagon – and we’ve curated the best of the best to purchase and meet any need.

  • Wayfair Celada Weighted Blanket

    Photo of blanket on a bed
    Wayfair celeda weighted blanket

    Whether you’re laying on your sofa or in bed, wrapping yourself in this Celada weighted blanket will surely help you get a good night’s sleep. The blanket is designed with separately sewn pockets filled with glass beads to give a gentle pressure over your body to help reduce stress and anxiety.

    Shop Wayfair Celada Weighted Blanket, £106.99

    BUY NOW

  • John Lewis & Partners Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket

    A photo of John Lewis & Partners Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket
    John Lewis & Partners Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket

    This weighted blanket is simple in design but extremely effective. Complete with a special weighty filling to create a cosy feel and even pressure across your body, you can wrap yourself in this specialist blanket and reduce restlessness and increase relaxation in a matter of minutes.

    Shop John Lewis & Partners Specialist Synthetic Weighted Blanket, £80.00 - £110.00

    BUY NOW

  • Eve Sleep weighted blanket

    A photo of beige blanket
    Eve Sleep weighted blanket

    Wrap yourself in this 100% cotton blanket and feel like you’re being enveloped in a warm and comforting hug.

    Shop Eve Sleep weighted blanket, £199.00

    BUY NOW

  • Remy The Sleeper

    A photo of blanket on bed
    Remy The Sleeper

    The Sleeper prides itself on helping people get a better night’s sleep and has various options to cater to your needs. From four weight categories to a series of colours, this unique weighted blanket is the epitome of comfort.

    Shop Remy Sleeper, £139.00

    BUY NOW

  • Baloo Weighted Blanket

    A photo of blanket on a chair
    Baloo Weighted Blanket

    This weighted blanket comes with a host of benefits, from natural and chemical-free materials to 100% cotton exterior and interior making it perfect for cool, deep sleep.

    Shop Baloo Weighted Blanket £128.00-£174.00

    BUY NOW

  • The Sleep Lab The Silent Gravity Blanket

    Photo of blanket
    The Sleep Lab The Silent Gravity Blanket

    The Sleep Lab’s Gravity Blanket combines comfort and stylish design to ensure a dry comfortable night’s sleep.

    One of its key features is its use of bamboo, which is thermoregulating and includes a cover with 12 specially built-in straps, which are tied to 12 sewn points so that the weight is distributed evenly.

    Shop The Sleep Lab Silent Gravity Blanket, £146.00

    BUY NOW

  • Cuckooland Icon Celine Velvet Weighted Blanket

    A photo of person standing and holding green blanket
    Cuckooland Icon Celine Velvet Weighted Blanket

    This luxe green velvet blanket is enough to make anyone want to dive in and snuggle up. 

    Including individual pockets filled with glass beads, the weight is evenly distributed over the body to give you a good night’s sleep, giving a feeling of safety and relaxation.

    Shop Cuckooland Icon Celine Velvet Weighted Blanket, £69.95

    BUY NOW

  • Kally Weighted Anxiety Blanket

    Photo of folded blanket
    Who needs an ordinary duvet when you have this by your Kally Weighted Anxiety Blanket

    Who needs an ordinary duvet when you have this by your side? Made in mind for those with anxiety, this weighted blanket applies pressure on the body to deliver an increase in the release of serotonin and reducing cortisol to help you enter a calm, deep slumber.

    Shop Kally Weighted Anxiety Blanket, £59.99

    BUY NOW

  • Rest Easy Sleep Better Weighted Blanket

    A photo of a pink blanket on a bed
    Rest Easy Sleep Better Weighted Blanket

    This blush pink weighted blanket has a calming effect to help improve sleep quality, complete with a stylish padded design.

    Shop Rest Easy Sleep Better Weighted Blanket, £55.00

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article